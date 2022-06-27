The highs for the Cariboo Chilcotin region Monday, June 27 are expected to reach the mid-30s with a special weather alert in effect. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Special weather statement issued for Cariboo Chilcotin, highs of mid 30s Monday

Normal temperatures are expected to resume mid-week

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Cariboo-Chilcotin region Monday, June 27.

It is the first hot stretch of the summer for the B.C. Interior expected to bring daytime highs rising into the low to mid 30s with overnight lows down to the mid-teens.

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat-related illness increases, warns Environment Canada.

Freezing levels rise throughout this event and will lead to an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability. Increased stream flows due to run-off are possible.

Temperatures are expected to return to near-normal values by the middle of this week as a cooler, unsettled airmass pushes onshore.


