Sam, age 8, and his sister Anna Melin, age 7, stand with their dog, Shasta, in front of Sam’s favourite car featured at Saturday’s Show ‘N Shine: an orange SS Chevrolet. Raven Nyman photo.

Show and Shine raises funds for young hockey players

Cruzers Car Club teams up with Central GM to support Wranglers

The 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club held a Show and Shine at Central GM on Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help fundraise for young hockey players.

The event featured over 40 vintage cars and was well-attended by people of all ages. The event served as a fundraiser for the 100 Mile House Wranglers upcoming hockey season.

Executive members and volunteers from the Wranglers sold approximately 80 hamburgers and two dozen hot dogs on Saturday. Despite having only a few weeks to plan the event, the turnout was enough that organizers actually sold out of hamburgers from their concession stand before lunch was over.

Tom Bachynski, owner of Central GM in 100 Mile House and president of the 100 Mile House Wranglers, says the Show and Shine went very well over the weekend.

In total, about $335 was raised for the Wranglers at Saturday’s Show and Shine fundraiser. The money is considered general revenue for the team, but Bachynski says every bit counts, as the players’ expenses add up quickly with trips and post-game meals.

“Everything equates to a meal or a trip or whatever,” said Bachynski. “For fundraising, we have to raise money for probably 30 post-game meals and as many pre-game meals.”

Based on what’s happened in the community in the past week or so, Bachynski hopes to try to host more fundraising events like the Show and Shine to at the very least, take the community’s mind off of current events.

“The Wranglers are very near and dear to my heart,” he said, adding that he will do anything possible to showcase the team and their need for funding.

“As the season comes and we get players, the players take over and do it [the fundraising] for us,” Bachynski explained.

Coming up with the event was as simple as having a manager’s meeting, said Bachynski. That’s how the idea came about at Central GM, after the meeting managers decided to do something good for the community.

Bachynski said that because this Show and Shine was an “unscheduled, low-key” event, there were many unique cars featured there that may not always make an appearance at some of the more infamous car meets in the area, like Hot July Nights. In the future, Bachynski hopes to continue collaborating within the community to help fundraise for young hockey players.

