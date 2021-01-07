The District of 100 Mile House office. (File photo)

Resident views sought on economic development plan

‘Secret shopper’ use to gauge visitor impressions

The District of 100 Mile House is reminding residents to fill out its new online survey regarding its new Economic Development Plan.

The survey, open until Jan. 23, is intended to provide feedback “directly from residents and local South Cariboo communities on what our economic development activities should focus on,” said Joanne Doddridge, the district’s director of economic development and planning.

Doddridge said there has been a good response so far but the district hopes to get as many people as possible participating for a fuller response. As part of the development of the strategy, EDCD Consulting also engaged in a “secret shopper” campaign last fall, which focused on the first impressions of visitors to 100 Mile House, in terms of both the physical layout of the community and from the community and business members.

The “secret shopper” visit found a lot of positives in 100 Mile House, particularly on how well our businesses did in greeting visitors, how friendly and informed our community was, and how responsive to trip advisor and other social platforms the businesses were.

“I am really pleased the community continues to uphold the pride and friendliness that we have become known for,” 100 Mile District Mayor Mitch Campsall said. “Even through the tough times, our community has remained positive and is moving forward. This was so encouraging to hear from the project consultants and we look forward to sharing more information through the process.”

The overall economic development plan is expected to be complete in May 2021.

