A raccoon was spotted at the back of the Travellers Mobile Home Park in 100 Mile House. (Brian Brown - submitted photo)

A raccoon was spotted at the back of the Travellers Mobile Home Park in 100 Mile House. (Brian Brown - submitted photo)

Raccoon sighted in 100 Mile House

Wildlife biologist says raccoons are expanding their territory across B.C.

A raccoon appears to have moved into a 100 Mile House trailer park.

The masked bandit was caught on a trail cam by Brian Brown, manager of the Travellers Mobile Home Park, behind his shop on Nov. 27. He noticed the nocturnal visit after his tripod, used to capture other wildlife like foxes, had been knocked over.

“I heard prior to that from some friends up on 8th Street that a raccoon had been coming to their patio door,” Brown said. “I sort of questioned that because I’ve never seen raccoons around here. I thought maybe it might have been a badger.”

The image, however, proved his friends right. Since then, other residents have posted images of pawprints on social media, with some suggesting they belong to raccoons.

The discovery is not surprising to Emily Blythe, a B.C. wildlife biologist based in Williams Lake, who said raccoons are expanding their territory beyond their usual habitats on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. They can now be found in the Okanagan, Shuswap and even Prince George. Blythe attributes the expansion to a milder climate as well as an expanding agricultural and human footprint across B.C., which has provided raccoons with more opportunities for easily accessible food and shelter.

REDA MORE: ‘Probably the biggest mule deer project to ever occur in this province’

“I’m really not surprised you’re seeing them in the Cariboo, in 100 Mile,” she said, noting people may not have noticed them before as they are usually nocturnal animals. “As seasons change and the winters are shorter and less harsh, it makes life easier for them too. I think they’ve been creeping their way northward for quite a while.”

Younger males often travel in the spring along river corridors, she said, but raccoons have also been known to hitch a lift on logging trucks. “That’s been recorded in Ontario so it’s not impossible,” she said.

Brown said he suspects the raccoons are attracted to the trailer park because a lot of the seniors at the trailer park leave out food for stray cats. Some of the trailers are also older, with space underneath for raccoons to stay warm and dry. “It’s an easy place for them to get in out of the cold,” he said.

Blythe said people should not leave out bird or cat food, and lock up their garbage, to avoid attracting raccoons to the area. Raccoons are predatory to nesting birds, such as songbirds and waterfowl, she said. They can also get aggressive and less dependent on themselves if they are being fed by humans. Residents should also be careful when handling any raccoon scat.

Karl Larsen, a professor of natural resource sciences at Thompson Rivers University, said raccoons don’t pose a threat to humans but are adept at living among them.

“They’re one of the species that do really well in an urban environment,” he said. “As we increase that presence they’re going to grab onto it.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clinton residents cram the cruiser

Just Posted

A raccoon was spotted at the back of the Travellers Mobile Home Park in 100 Mile House. (Brian Brown - submitted photo)
Raccoon sighted in 100 Mile House

Wildlife biologist says raccoons are expanding their territory across B.C.

Sue Moss, executive director of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, recently sold $38,850 in Chamber Bucks to West Fraser. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
South Cariboo Chamber members to get Christmas boost

West Fraser give ‘Chamber Bucks’ for Christmas bonus

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

From left (back): Sherri Coldwell, Trish Schatchal, Christine Williams and Const. Marika Masters helped to collect food and toys for Clinton’s Cram the Cruiser event on Dec. 12 outside the Cariboo Lodge. Front: Sandi Burrage and Ed Schlosser. (Jackson Masters photo - submitted).
Clinton residents cram the cruiser

Event raises $4,370, more than 400 pounds of toys and 1,162 pounds of food.

Free Press is accepting community Christmas stories.
100 Mile Free Press accepting Christmas story submissions

Send us your fiction or non-fiction stories, poems or memories for our Christmas edition.

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks to the legislature’s pre-Christmas session to approve more COVID-19 spending, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Rising income, real estate tax hold B.C. deficit at $13.6 billion

Cost of next COVID-19 payments up to $1.7 billion

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in B.C., construction stopped

Trans Mountain’s construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been stopped.

NDP Ethics critic Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference on Parliament hill in Ottawa, Wednesday December 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
O’Toole walks back words on residential schools amid backlash

He said modern Conservatives have a better record on the schools than Liberals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In this early Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, a waning moon is seen at the sky over Frankfurt, Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Probst, File
Canada inks deal with U.S. to send astronaut around the moon

The treaty includes a commitment to having a Canadian on board when the U.S. conducts a manned flyby of the moon in 2023

Dr. Rachel Staples has been recovering at the Victoria General Hospital since getting struck by a vehicle Dec. 4. (Courtesy of Rachel Staples)
B.C. woman with 18 fractures has a warning for all drivers, cyclists

Oak Bay woman has been recovering in hospital since morning commute incident in Colwood

Dave Brimacombe and Wayward Distillery staff members pictured with mountains of ethanol and sanitizer. Photo supplied
B.C. distillery stuck with a warehouse full of sanitizer

Courtenay’s Wayward Distillery donated about $75,000 worth, now can’t sell enough to cover expenses

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

Most Read