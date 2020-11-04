Pat Lytton is well-known in the Interlakes community, having volunteered for many organizations over the past 40 years. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Pat Lytton is well-known in the Interlakes community, having volunteered for many organizations over the past 40 years. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Prime Time profile: Pat Lytton

Volunteering a way to connect

Pat Lytton likes to tell people that “when you live somewhere long enough they name a road after you.”

Indeed, the Sheridan Lake woman is a familiar face in her community, where she has lived for 45 years – on Lytton Road – and spent nearly as long giving back. Her volunteerism has a long reach, from Bible study classes to the Bridge Lake Fall Fair, Interlakes Cattlebelles and the Interlakes Rodeo.

“I just like being part of the community and doing things,” Lytton, 71, said. “It’s a great community out here really because there are a lot of volunteers here, besides me. It makes me feel good. I feel like I’m helping something and keeping our community going a little bit.”

READ MORE: Prime Time: Staying connected crucial for healthy aging

Community involvement came naturally to Lytton, a former teacher at Bridge Lake Elementary. When a colleague introduced her to the Lutheran Church, she jumped in, becoming the financial secretary and running Bible studies once a week at school. A few years later, she joined the Interlakes Cattlebelles and is still a member of the organization, one of the last of its kind in B.C.

As a rancher who studied agriculture, the Cattlebelles was the perfect fit for Lytton, who is still working to promote “all forms of agriculture, not just beef” to keep the organization relevant today. It’s a cause close to her heart, along with the annual Bridge Lake Fall Fair, which the Cattlebelles restarted after two main organizers died in a tractor accident. When the fair became its own organization, it took Lytton with it.

“You get involved in the community when you’ve been here that long,” said Lytton, who raised four children and is also involved in the Interlakes Rodeo and coordinates the non-denominational Kids Space bible study group at the Interlakes Hall. “Sometimes in the summertime when you get Kids Space and Vacation (Bible Study) and rodeo and Fair Fair, I think ‘oh boy.’ They all come at once so it keeps you pretty busy.”

But it’s the way she likes it. When everything was postponed this year due to COVID, Lytton decided to rip out her chimney, start a bathroom renovation and plant a huge garden.

“It’s allowing me to get a lot more done around here,” she said.

But she misses her social circles. The church’s quilting bee, for instance, which has donated 102 quilts to world relief, has a “lot of tops to finish.”

“We used to meet at church every Tuesday. It was like an old quilting bee, a lot of fun,” Lytton said. “It’s really important that you have an organization you can belong to. Not only are you giving to the community as a volunteer but you have someone to connect with.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP recover body near Mahood Lake recreation trail

Just Posted

Pat Lytton is well-known in the Interlakes community, having volunteered for many organizations over the past 40 years. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Prime Time profile: Pat Lytton

Volunteering a way to connect

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP recover body near Mahood Lake recreation trail

Search had been underway in the area for a missing Prince George woman.

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in 100 Mile man’s car dies

Raptor suffered from lead poisoning and being hit by a car.

File photo.
Police investigate assault with weapon on Horse Lake Road

Two victims injured, taken to hospital

Len and Cathryn Aune drove their 1938 Buick Special to a Drive-Thru Fundraiser for the 100 Mile Wranglers at the South Cariboo Rec Centre this summer. The Aunes were among a dozen members of the 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club who attended the Labour Day weekend event. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Prime Time: Staying connected crucial for healthy aging

Staying social in a pandemic can be a tricky business.

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

a
Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

Presidential election results not yet known

A hearing involving a former employee and former owner of the Deep Creek General Store in Armstrong will go forward after an Oct. 30, 2020, decision was published by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. (Google Maps)
Boss offered $2K for sex, says former Okanagan cashier

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to see matter go forward to a hearing

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie describes the findings of her survey of long-term care and assisted living residents under pandemic restrictions, B.C. legislature, Nov. 3, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. seniors suffer from isolation, depression in COVID-19

Care home visit restrictions go beyond public health orders

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Most Read