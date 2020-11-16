RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Police investigate dogs attacking livestock in Forest Grove

The two Pitbulls were allegedly killing chickens.

100 Mile RCMP were called to a home on Chuckwagon Trail in Forest Grove early Sunday morning after reports of two dangerous dogs attacking livestock.

The dogs, one tan in colour and the other brown, were described as extremely large American Staffordshire Terriers – or Pitbulls – weighing over 100 pounds each.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police were called to the property at about 1:21 a.m. by the homeowner, who heard his chickens being attacked. As he tried to investigate, the homeowner was charged by the two dogs who were allegedly killing birds in their coop, Nielsen said. The owner was not hurt during the incident.

Police remained on-site in an attempt to locate the dogs’ owner to help control the animals, but no one was located or would take ownership of the two terriers. Nielsen said police continued to observe the dogs, who were aggressively seeking out the remaining livestock and also trying to gain access to a small barn which housed more animals.

With no other options, police destroyed the two animals, he said. Both animals were seized to examine further in an attempt to identify an owner, but so far the results have been negative.

100 Mile House RCMP would like to contact the owner of the two dogs. Anyone with information is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they wish to remain anonymous. Please quote file 2020-4062.

