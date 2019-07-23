Horse Lake Road now open after a two-vehicle collision

A multi-vehicle incident has closed Horse Lake Road to traffic in both directions. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Horse Lake Road was blocked off and traffic had been stopped in both directions just at the Pinkney Complex between Blackstock Road and Forest Ridge Road, as RCMP and B.C. ambulance service responded to a multi-vehicle incident (MVI).

“100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle MVI. No patients were entrapped so we were able to just deal with the hazards,” said Fire Chief Roger Hollander. “Most importantly, both occupants got out with minor injuries. They have been tended to by the ambulance.”

Traffic is now clear to continue along Horse Lake Road. RCMP are still investigating.

