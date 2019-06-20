Inter-school track and field meet attracts parents and families

An inter-school track and field meet took place at 100 Mile House Elementary school on Thursday, June 13 with many parents and guests in attendance from a variety of schools within the district.

Shawn Nelson is the vice-principal at the 100 Mile House Elementary school and was happy to see more parents turn up for this year’s meet than in the past few years.

Joelle Kuyek is 12 years old and was the winner of the 800 metre race for her age group. Kuyek has won first place before and also qualified for triple-jump, long jump, and shot put this year.

“Since Grade 4, I’ve won the 800 metre I think,” said Kuyek, who enjoys competing in cross country running. “I’m not much of a short distance runner, though.”

For overall school winners, 100 Mile House Elementary was awarded first place for a large school, while Mile 108 Elementary took second place and third place went to Horse Lake Elementary.

In the small schools overall category, first place went to Forest Grove Elementary, second place to Eliza Archie Memorial School, and Lac la Hache Elementary came in third.

The individual aggregate winner for 10 year old girls was Makenzie Williams of 100 Mile Elementary School.

Kim Baechmann of 100 Mile Elementary School won the aggregate spot for 11 year old girls, while Erica Guertz of 100 Mile Elementary School took home the title for the 12 year old girls and Sophia Barrick of Mile 108 Elementary School was the 13 year old girls winner. Victoria McIntosh from Forest Grove Elementary School won for the 14 year old girls.

In the aggregate boys categories, Kai Gall of 100 Mile Elementary School won for the 10 year olds while Tucker Gust and Darius Nijjer of 100 Mile Elementary School tied for the 11 year olds winning spot.

Isaac Todd was the 12 year old boys winner from 100 Mile Elementary School and the 13 year old boys winner was Colin Birtwistle of Mile 108 Elementary School. In the 14 year old boys category, Ash Patterson won the individual aggregate achievement for Horse Lake Elementary School.

Joelle Kuyek was the winner of the 800 metre race for 12 year old girls. Kuyek has won first place before and also qualified for triple-jump, long jump, and shot put at this year’s inter-school meet. Raven Nyman photo.