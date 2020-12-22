A pair of crashes north of Lac La Hache this morning has reduced traffic to single-lane alternating. (Photo submitted).

A pair of crashes north of Lac La Hache this morning has reduced traffic to single-lane alternating. (Photo submitted).

Hwy 97 open to single-lane, alternating traffic north of Lac La Hache

100 Mile RCMP investigating pair of separate vehicle crashes

Traffic along Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache has been reduced to a single-lane, alternating this morning following two separate vehicle crashes.

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police were called to the area around 9:19 a.m. this morning after a northbound car went off the road and rolled into a ditch about a kilometre north of Lac La Hache. Both the driver and passenger are okay, he said.

While police were on scene, a second crash occurred involving a northbound semi-truck and a southbound Ford truck. The driver of the Ford was taken to Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

Nielsen said the reopening of the road “indicates to me the injuries are a little serious but not necessarily life-threatening.”

It’s not known at this time when the highway will fully reopen.

More to come.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Human remains discovered west of Williams Lake believed to be missing man Randolph Quilt

Just Posted

A pair of crashes north of Lac La Hache this morning has reduced traffic to single-lane alternating. (Photo submitted).
Hwy 97 open to single-lane, alternating traffic north of Lac La Hache

100 Mile RCMP investigating pair of separate vehicle crashes

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

Alexis Creek RCMP release details on the discovery of human remains off Highway 20 west of Williams Lake on Saturday, Dec. 19. (RCMP logo)
Human remains discovered west of Williams Lake believed to be missing man Randolph Quilt

Personal effects and clothing led investigators to believe that it was Quilt, said RCMP

Peter Skene Ogden students Melody Watkins and Sarah Carter write Christmas cards for their PSO Christmas Cards for Seniors Campaign. (Lauren Keller photo-submitted). Peter Skene Ogden students Melody Watkins and Sarah Carter write Christmas cards for their PSO Christmas Cards for Seniors Campaign. (Lauren Keller photo-submitted).
PSO students spread Christmas cheer

Melody Watkins and Sarah Carter organize PSO Christmas Cards for Seniors.

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Dramatic chase after iconic jade boulder stolen in Cache Creek

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark takes questions in the B.C. legislature about months of delays to aid for tourism industry devastated by COVID-19 restrictions, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. diverts more COVID-19 small business relief to tourism

An extra $50 million shifted to attractions hit by travel bans

Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas

B.C. filmmaker’s free film Sad Santa, Mad Santa, a play on Twas The Night Before Christmas

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(RCMP photo)
40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

(Pxhere.com)
VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents

Here’s a few tips

Canadians continue to benefit from lower gasoline prices, but housing prices continue to rise. (chrismetcalfTV/Flickr photo)
Canadians close dreary 2020 with big ticket spending splurge

Gasoline prices down, housing prices up, according to Statistics Canada

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Most Read