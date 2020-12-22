Hwy 97 open to single-lane, alternating traffic north of Lac La Hache

A pair of crashes north of Lac La Hache this morning has reduced traffic to single-lane alternating. (Photo submitted).

Traffic along Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache has been reduced to a single-lane, alternating this morning following two separate vehicle crashes.

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police were called to the area around 9:19 a.m. this morning after a northbound car went off the road and rolled into a ditch about a kilometre north of Lac La Hache. Both the driver and passenger are okay, he said.

While police were on scene, a second crash occurred involving a northbound semi-truck and a southbound Ford truck. The driver of the Ford was taken to Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

Nielsen said the reopening of the road “indicates to me the injuries are a little serious but not necessarily life-threatening.”

It’s not known at this time when the highway will fully reopen.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House