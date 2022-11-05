The furnaces are working properly at the community hall. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The furnaces are working properly at the community hall. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Furnaces working at community hall

The furnaces at the community hall in 100 Mile House are now repaired.

The furnaces at the community hall in 100 Mile House are now repaired according to the District of 100 Mile House.

There were concerns that if the furnaces could not be properly repaired, then the community hall would not be available for rent during the winter months.

According to the District, this is no longer a concern.

Todd Conway, director of Community Services with the District of 100 Mile House, confirmed on Nov. 1 that the furnaces are “up and running safely as we speak.”


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Intergenerational healing: new First Nations Wellness Centre opens in Williams Lake

Just Posted

The furnaces are working properly at the community hall. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Furnaces working at community hall

Oldtimers Hockey at Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena in lac La Hache. (Photo submitted)
Oldtimers Hockey starts next week

Wayne Christian, Secwepemc Nation representative and one of the three Interior Region representatives to the First Nations Health Council presents First Nations Wellness Centre executive director Debbie Grimes with an eagle’s feather during the grand opening of the new centre in Williams Lake Friday, Nov. 4. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Intergenerational healing: new First Nations Wellness Centre opens in Williams Lake

Cindy Wickingstad is excited to be showing off her art In Pursuit of Beauty on now at the Showcase Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Beauty captured at Showcase Gallery