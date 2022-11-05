Furnaces working at community hall

The furnaces at the community hall in 100 Mile House are now repaired.

The furnaces are working properly at the community hall. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

There were concerns that if the furnaces could not be properly repaired, then the community hall would not be available for rent during the winter months.

According to the District, this is no longer a concern.

Todd Conway, director of Community Services with the District of 100 Mile House, confirmed on Nov. 1 that the furnaces are “up and running safely as we speak.”



