Fog advisory in effect for Highway 97

Drivers warned of limited visibility from Clinton to 100 Mile House

A fog advisory with “widespread near-zero visibility” is in effect for Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House.

Environment Canada said the dense fog in the region is likely to last for several hours this morning.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

DriveBC has also posted a warning on its site noting there is limited visibility with fog between Elefson Road and Butler Road for 52 – six km south of 100 Mile House to 32 km south of 150 Mile House.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.



