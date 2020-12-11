The South Cariboo Health Foundation’s annual Starry Nights fundraiser runs until Sunday, Jan. 31. Participants are welcome to drive-by and see the lights at 100 Mile District General Hospital or make a donation towards two new “deluxe” palliative care rooms in the hospital’s acute care ward. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)

Events around the South Cariboo for December:

Parkside Gallery’s 12th annual Christmas Bazaar

The bazaar offers a chance for local artists and craftspeople to sell their wares and for community members to do some local Christmas shopping. Jewelry, felting, paintings, pottery, woven goods and Christmas themed items are up for grabs from now until January 2, 2021.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

401 Cedar Avenue

Candy Cane Lane

Celebrate 100 Mile House’s Candy Cane Lane initiative. Businesses are encouraged to decorate their stores and light up 100 Mile House to get people into the Christmas spirit and shopping locally. The public is encouraged to go to the Free Press Facebook page and nominate businesses with the most festive decorations. Prizes for the top three decorated businesses while participants who nominate them will be entered into a draw for a gift basket. Now until Christmas.

100 Mile House

Starry Nights Fundraiser

The South Cariboo Health Foundation’s annual Starry Nights fundraiser runs until Sunday, Jan. 31. Participants are welcome to drive-by and see the lights at 100 Mile District General Hospital or make a donation towards two new “deluxe” palliative care rooms in the hospital’s acute care ward.

100 Mile District General Hospital

Winter Treasures 2020

The Horse Lake Community Farm Co-Op will hold an online silent auction from Dec. 1-15 as an alternative to its traditional winter fundraisers that have been cancelled due to COVID-19. Donations up for auction include beef, hay, vegetables, a two-night stay at a summer cabin and knitted hats and jewelry.

www.32auctions.com/wintertreasures2020

100 Mile Hospice annual 50/50 draw

100 Mile Hospice has 1,000 tickets up for grabs in its annual 50/50 draw, which will take place on Dec. 23. Tickets can be purchased at Life Cycle Financial, Donex, Pharmasave, 108 Supermarket, Canco Lac La Hache, the Sugar Shack in 70 Mile, Lone Butte Sporting Goods, The Crafters Market at the Local Harvest and the Hungry Bear Restaurant.

Call the Hospice office at 250-395-7680 for electronic purchase options.

FridayDEC 11

The 29th annual Memory Tree Virtual Celebration

The 100 Mile Hospice Society will hold a virtual Memory Tree celebration for those who want to light up the tree and remember their loved ones this season. Register your loved one’s name by Dec. 5 either online at 100miledistricthospice.org or in-person at Pharmasave, BJ’s Donuts, Donex or The Crafters Market @ The Local Harvest. The celebration will be virtually aired on 100miledistricthospice.org or 100 Mile Hospice Facebook on Dec. 11 and will be available throughout the month. People can also pay their respects at the lit-up Memory Tree outside the 100 Mile House Fire Department.

6 p.m.

100miledistricthospice.org or 100 Mile Hospice Facebook

Clinton Cram the Cruiser

Clinton RCMP will be collecting non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys until Dec. 12 as part of its Cram the Cruiser campaign for the Clinton food bank. Donors are eligible to win a gift basket donated by the South Cariboo E. Fry Society

Contact Sandi Burrage at 250-459-7013 or Marika Masters at 250-459-2221 or 250-715-5196 to make arrangements for pick-up.

SaturdayDEC 12

SMAC Christmas Bazaar

The Seventy Mile Access Centre will host its annual Christmas Bazaar. Donations of non-perishable food items and dry goods welcome.

11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

2545 North Bonaparte Rd., 70 Mile House

Lighting of the Christmas Tree and Food Bank Drive

A food bank drive around the Christmas Tree will be held in South Green Lake. Enter from the west driveway and Santa’s masked helpers will take your non-perishable food donations before exiting the yard on the east side. Due to COVID-19 protocols, people are requested to stay in their vehicles. Gluten and dairy-free foods also appreciated. Cash donations can be made at 70 Mile Store – let them know it is for the 70 Mile Pantry. Donations can also be e-transferred to Krista at the store by emailing kay70@hotmail.com and indicating that it is for the food pantry. Kathleen Judd, at SMAC, can also be contacted at 250-945-5325 to arrange to drop off donations.

4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

458 Green Lake South Rd.

SaturdayDEC 12

Fill a Ranger/photos with Santa

Sunrise Ford hopes to fill a Ford Ranger with food for the 100 Mile Food Bank. Santa Claus will be in attendance. Donate a non-perishable item while giving kids the opportunity to have a physically distanced photo with the jolly old elf. Masks are mandatory.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunrise Ford, 872 Alpine Ave.

|SundayDEC 13

Clinton Christmas Market

Hunnies Mercantile in Clinton will hold an outdoor Clinton Christmas Market. Vendors must supply their own tent and heater; a few tents are available for rent by calling (250) 457-7473. To reserve a spot, call that number or (250) 457-1020. The cost is $10 per vendor, with proceeds going to the Clinton Food Bank. Limited spots are available so book early. Physical distancing and masks are mandatory.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the parking lot outside their business at 1601 Cariboo Highway.

FridayDEC 18

Free Store st St. Timothy’s Anglican Church

The Free Store will be open one more time before Christmas to offer a selection of gently used clothing for men, women, children and babies. There will also be some small gift items and some Christmas decorations. Use this opportunity to do your last-minute shopping for free. Social distancing and masks required, and you may have a short wait before entering.

10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Basement of St. Timothy’s Anglican Church.

100 Mile House