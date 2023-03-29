District of 100 Mile House announces new notification service

New online subscription service designed to enable communication between the public and District

A new online subscription service is designed to enable better communication between the public and the District of 100 Mile House.

The service lets residents sign up for a variety of notices including alerts, news releases, business news council meetings, public notices and employment opportunities.

“The subscription service allows for responsive communication with the public, whether it’s news items or emergency announcements,” said Mayor Maureen Pinkney in a news release.

The form is easy to fill out. Residents fill in their name, email address and company name if they have one and then check the boxes of the notifications they want to receive.

A confirmation email is sent to the address on the form. Adding the email to your safe senders list is advised.

Anyone wishing further information can contact Joanne Doddridge, director of economic planning and development by phone at 250-395-2434 or by email at jdoddridge@100milehouse.com.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House