Residents are being warned about a cougar in 108 Mile Ranch. (File photo)

Cougar warning in 108 Mile Ranch

Conservation officers advise residents to keep pets indoors at night

Conservation officials have issued a warning to 108 Mile Ranch residents about a cougar in the area.

In a release Friday, Conservation Officer Murray Booth reminded the public to be cautious when outdoors, especially in the early morning hours and at dusk, when cougars are most active.

“When walking dogs along the trails they should be on leash and children should not be left alone,” Booth said. “Pets should be kept indoors overnight.”

Booth is encouraging residents who spot a cougar to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

