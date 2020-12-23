Clinton, Forest Grove legions receive federal aid

Christmas came early for the Clinton and Forest Grove branches of the Royal Canadian Legion this week in the form of federal aid.

The branches are among 701 branches across the country that recently applied for financial assistance through Veterans Affairs Canada. The Clinton Legion will receive about $10,000, while Forest Grove will get $11,919.22 in the federal grant monies, according to Bryan Lutz, spokesman for the Legion’s B.C. and Yukon division.

The money is geared toward helping legions struggling to keep up with operational costs in the aftermath of closures and cancelled events due to COVID-19.

Clinton Legion 194 president Roland Stanke said his Legion executive will have to decide how to spend the money.

The Legion received $14 million dollars out of a $20 million dollar package earmarked for Veteran Organizations as part of Bill C-4, approved earlier this fall. In total, just over $7.2 million dollars distributed by the Legion’s National Headquarters and more funds will be disbursed in the coming weeks.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 in 100 Mile didn’t apply for the funding, president Leo Holthuysen said. “We didn’t qualify. It was only for legions in financial trouble. Luckily we can say our members are keeping us afloat,” he said, adding the legion also gets support from the town as well as rental income from a suite about the legion. “We’re holding our own. We didn’t want to take any money from other legions that might need it. That’s not fair.”

