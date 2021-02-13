Challenging year for rec centre

The South Cariboo Recreation Centre finished 2020 with a $35,553 deficit after having to cancel most of its ice contracts due to COVID-19.

Josh Dickerson, facility manager, told the South Cariboo Joint Committee Monday that it was a challenging year, especially when the 100 Mile Wranglers and other groups put their contracts on hold. However, he said there were some “positives” noting that staff managed to save $$36,848 in expenses despite the additional costs for COVID-safety protocols for the rec centre.

Staff also managed to keep some revenue coming in by opening the facility to youth programs and camps and July and August as well as Minor Hockey in the fall.

“I really have to commend the staff and how they dealt with the COVID pandemic and our customers,” Dickerson said. “Since we had everything in place since late August we’ve only had one person that voiced opinion quite loudly and had to be removed from the building. The staff has been great. Safety has been number one, following procedures and sticking with the plan.”

Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner said she was “pleasantly surprised” that shortfall was fairly low. “We have some other recreational facilities in the regional district that operated differently. You probably handled it the best with the least budgetary issues,” she said. “I know it’s the smallest one but I honestly was pleasantly surprised by your report. I thought it was going to be a lot worse than it was.”

100 Mile HouseConservation