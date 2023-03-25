Shelly Larson gently releases the ball while carpet bowling at Creekside Seniors Centre in February.The public is invited to stop by the Centre’s open house on March 25 to learn how it is done. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Shelly Larson gently releases the ball while carpet bowling at Creekside Seniors Centre in February.The public is invited to stop by the Centre’s open house on March 25 to learn how it is done. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Carpet bowling harder than it looks

The public is invited to come give it a try at the Creekside Seniors Centre open house March 25

The Creekside Seniors Centre hosted a St. Paddys Day lunch and dance on March 12.

Following a potluck style luncheon the crowd danced to the music of Mark Allen.

“It’s a fun group of people,” said Sue Pinkerton, a director of the Cariboo Elders Building and Recreation Society. She added that the centre needs to find ways to utilize the building and increase membership.

There were six tables set up for the event where prior to the pandemic there would have been 12.

The organization, which offers bridge, crib, carpet bowling, pool and canasta, is hoping for a good turnout at its open house being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 25 as part of the district’s March Into Spring event.

One of the bowling carpets will be set up for the day with members showing visitors how to carpet bowl, said Pinkerton.

“We now have people who have curled for years who thought ‘oh I can do that’,” said Pinkerton. “It’s not that easy. It’s not a matter of strength. The best player we had was 90 years old. She was slow. She was methodical. She just rolls her ball and the slower you roll it the more the curvature it gets. It’s a very unique thing.”

The public is invited to stop by and learn how it is done, she said.

Carpet bowling provincials are being held May 2-5 at the 100 Mile Community Hall.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
100 Mile Legion drawing in new members

Just Posted

The CMH redevelopment project includes an addition to the existing hospital as well as renovations to the existing facility. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
B.C. reduces district costs by over $36 million for Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade

A St. Paddys Day luncheon and dance were held at the Creekside Senior Centre March 12. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Carpet bowling harder than it looks

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260’s Bobby Jack Evans, Tracy Evans and president Wayne Coulter are looking forward to welcoming more new members through their doors this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Legion drawing in new members

Faith Andre, owner of Dancing Quilts in 100 Mile House stands in front of a quilt made by sewing leftover strips of fabric together. The shop will host a free workshop March 29 where experienced quilters and new to the craft participants will be shown how to make a Mile by Mile quilt for Quilts for Survivors. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
A quilting workshop is being offered in 100 Mile House