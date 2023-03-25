Carpet bowling harder than it looks

The public is invited to come give it a try at the Creekside Seniors Centre open house March 25

Shelly Larson gently releases the ball while carpet bowling at Creekside Seniors Centre in February.The public is invited to stop by the Centre’s open house on March 25 to learn how it is done. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Creekside Seniors Centre hosted a St. Paddys Day lunch and dance on March 12.

Following a potluck style luncheon the crowd danced to the music of Mark Allen.

“It’s a fun group of people,” said Sue Pinkerton, a director of the Cariboo Elders Building and Recreation Society. She added that the centre needs to find ways to utilize the building and increase membership.

There were six tables set up for the event where prior to the pandemic there would have been 12.

The organization, which offers bridge, crib, carpet bowling, pool and canasta, is hoping for a good turnout at its open house being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 25 as part of the district’s March Into Spring event.

One of the bowling carpets will be set up for the day with members showing visitors how to carpet bowl, said Pinkerton.

“We now have people who have curled for years who thought ‘oh I can do that’,” said Pinkerton. “It’s not that easy. It’s not a matter of strength. The best player we had was 90 years old. She was slow. She was methodical. She just rolls her ball and the slower you roll it the more the curvature it gets. It’s a very unique thing.”

The public is invited to stop by and learn how it is done, she said.

Carpet bowling provincials are being held May 2-5 at the 100 Mile Community Hall.



