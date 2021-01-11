Cariboo broadband survey ends Jan. 22

Cariboo-Chilcotin residents have until Jan. 22 to participate in a survey aimed at bringing improved internet and mobile phone service to the Cariboo region.

More than 2,000 responses have already been received from residents, property owners, and businesses within the CRD. Public participation in the survey has highlighted particular areas of concern, delivered important data regarding how and when people are using internet service and provided compelling evidence of both the need and demand for improved access across the 80,000-square-kilometre regional district.

“We are very pleased with the response from the community to our survey,” said Maureen LeBourdais, CRD Area F director and broadband committee chair “We have heard from people all across the Cariboo and Chilcotin and are grateful they took the time to answer the survey questions and give us an up-to-date picture of broadband connectivity in our region. It will be vital in determining priorities and solutions as we move forward.”

Regional residents and businesses are also encouraged to test the speed and quality of their internet through this free, confidential link: https://performance.cira.ca/cariboord. Performing this test provides valuable information for establishing the need to improve internet connectivity. People are encouraged to run as many tests as they can even if the survey has already been completed.

To participate in the survey, which takes approximately 10-15 minutes to complete, please go to: https://www.cariboord.ca/en/business-and-development/broadband-connectivity-survey.aspx

