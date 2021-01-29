Canim Lake Band will lift lockdown at Jan. 29. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Canim Lake Band will lift lockdown at Jan. 29. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Canim Lake Band lifts lockdown at midnight tonight, Jan. 29

Public health orders and restrictions on travel into community remain in effect.

The Tsq’escen’emc (Canim Lake Band) will lift its community lockdown, effective midnight Friday, Jan. 29.

The move follows an assessment of the case counts and vaccination results in the community, said Don Dixon, incident commander for the community’s Emergency Operations Centre.

At last report, the community had 24 active cases and 33 members have recovered, Dixon said in a news release. While no new cases have been reported – the total cases remain at 65 – Interior Health has deemed the community in an “outbreak status” for at least another month.

The Canim Lake Band, located about 40 kilometres east of 100 Mile House, has been in lockdown since Jan. 8 and an outbreak was declared by Interior Health on Jan. 11. Dixon noted the majority of Canim Lake members have had the first round of vaccinations. Although this doesn’t guarantee complete immunity or stop the possible transmission of the virus, he said, it provides an extra layer of protection against COVID-19.

READ MORE: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Canim Lake Band

The Band continues to work in close collaboration with the Interior Health Authority and Emergency Management BC. Provincial health orders and restrictions on travel into the community remain in effect.

Meanwhile, students will return to classes as allowed under provincial health orders and ride School District 27 buses, while the Eliza Archie Memorial School will reopen in phases. A limited reopening of the Canim Lake Band is also slated for Feb. 8.

The Canim Lake Band thanks friends, neighbours and other organizations for their support, as well as United Concrete & Gravel for supplying sand and gravel for road maintenance.

@kellysinoski
kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fisherman lands 27-pound lake trout in Horse Lake

Just Posted

Canim Lake Band will lift lockdown at Jan. 29. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Canim Lake Band lifts lockdown at midnight tonight, Jan. 29

Public health orders and restrictions on travel into community remain in effect.

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

Murray Zelt caught a 27-pound lake trout on Horse Lake on Jan. 27. (Jeff McMichael photo - submitted)
Fisherman lands 27-pound lake trout in Horse Lake

Murray Zelt gets lucky, catching ‘trophy type of fish’

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

A deer was attacked by a domestic dog in 108 Mile Ranch recently. (Photo contributed by photographer Jill Hayward)
Residents reminded to control dogs after deer attacked, injured in 108 Mile

Young deer euthanized following the attack

Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Global problems affect Canada’s vaccination effort

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Canadians saved a lot of spending money during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a new report (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report

Average household savings amounted to $5,816 in 2020, compared to $1,144 the previous year

The first of two massive turbines headed from Prince Rupert for the Site C Dam near Fort St. John on Jan 10. (Photo: Supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
VIDEO: Second massive turbine passes through Telkwa en route to Site C Dam

The load is 221-feet-long, 26-feet wide and weighs more than 170 tonnes

Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, speaks at the inauguration of a memorial to the 2017 mosque shooting, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Quebec City. From the left, Luce Pelletier, artist who designed the memorial, MP Joel Lightbound, Boufeldja Benabdallah, and MNA Joelle Boutin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Boufeldja Benabdallah says a national day of remembrance will help people heal

Most Read