Canim Lake Band lifts lockdown at midnight tonight, Jan. 29

The Tsq’escen’emc (Canim Lake Band) will lift its community lockdown, effective midnight Friday, Jan. 29.

The move follows an assessment of the case counts and vaccination results in the community, said Don Dixon, incident commander for the community’s Emergency Operations Centre.

At last report, the community had 24 active cases and 33 members have recovered, Dixon said in a news release. While no new cases have been reported – the total cases remain at 65 – Interior Health has deemed the community in an “outbreak status” for at least another month.

The Canim Lake Band, located about 40 kilometres east of 100 Mile House, has been in lockdown since Jan. 8 and an outbreak was declared by Interior Health on Jan. 11. Dixon noted the majority of Canim Lake members have had the first round of vaccinations. Although this doesn’t guarantee complete immunity or stop the possible transmission of the virus, he said, it provides an extra layer of protection against COVID-19.

The Band continues to work in close collaboration with the Interior Health Authority and Emergency Management BC. Provincial health orders and restrictions on travel into the community remain in effect.

Meanwhile, students will return to classes as allowed under provincial health orders and ride School District 27 buses, while the Eliza Archie Memorial School will reopen in phases. A limited reopening of the Canim Lake Band is also slated for Feb. 8.

The Canim Lake Band thanks friends, neighbours and other organizations for their support, as well as United Concrete & Gravel for supplying sand and gravel for road maintenance.

