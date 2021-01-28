100 Mile House police report: Uninvited guest discovered on Horse Lake Road

Residents along Horse Lake were surprised to discover they been hosting an uninvited guest last weekend.

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said a man was preparing to go ice fishing on Jan. 24 when he found a strange backpack in the backseat of his truck in the 5800-block of Horse Lake Road. As he checked the truck and other vehicles on the property, he noticed an unknown person sleeping inside his travel trailer with the door locked.

When police arrived, the trailer was empty and found tracks leading off into the trees. A search yielded no results, but articles in the backpack provided clues to a possible male suspect. The following day, a resident in the 600-block of Horse Lake Road found strange shoes in his detached garage. The shoes were linked to the same male. Police believe the man has now left the area and fled to the Lower Mainland. The investigation is ongoing.

Good Samaritans

A woman who lost her backpack on Cariboo Trail was relieved and surprised when it turned up in her Canim Lake neighbourhood. Police say the backpack, which had a number of valuables inside including her wedding ring, had fallen out of her vehicle on Jan. 20. A search around Cariboo Trail failed to produce the backpack. However, the woman’s friend found it the next day hanging from a telephone pole near Canim Lake General Store. Nothing was missing. 100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the incident is a reminder that we “live in a pretty good community.”

Joint force operation

A joint force operation in the Interlakes/Deka Lakes area on Jan. 22 resulted in several files for criminal code and traffic offences. The operation included 100 Mile House RCMP along with Commercial Vehicle Inspectors, RCMP Cariboo Central Regional Crime Reduction Unit (Williams Lake) and BC Highway Patrol. A number of priority offenders were contacted during this operation.

Man arrested on outstanding warrant

A 34-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop on Jan. 22 at 10:50 p.m. 100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said a search found the man to be in possession of a controlled substance, which resulted in a further search of the vehicle. A .22 rifle in the trunk of the vehicle was seized, along with a small bag located under the driver’s seat, which contained a substance believed to be a fentanyl hybrid with the street name of “down.” The man was released and is scheduled to appear in court in April. The investigation is ongoing.

Break and enter

On Jan. 24, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a reported break and enter into a recycling business yard in the 300 block of Moore Road. The event had occurred over the weekend, where at least two unknown suspects had jumped the fence and stolen a number of catalytic converters. The items were worth about $18,000. There were no witnesses to the theft. Local businesses were canvassed for video evidence, but none was obtained which showed any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer about an investigation, or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) at BC Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

