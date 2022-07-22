Realtor Ryan Messer’s life and fashion

– Words by Susan Lundy Photography by Don Denton

Good style to me is whatever makes you feel comfortable in your own skin. Once you accomplish that, nobody can tell you different,” says Ryan.

And his own personal style?

“Outside of work, I like to keep things casual: fitted jeans, designer sneakers, black T-shirts, a nice timepiece and ALWAYS my Tom Ford sunglasses.”

Ryan grew up in the Okanagan and played provincial- and premiership-level rugby throughout high school and for years afterwards.

“I got into real estate because I have a personality for sales and a passion for helping people,” Ryan says. “I also wanted a career that would allow me time to do the things I love, which are hiking with my dog, mountain biking, road biking and travelling.”

Ryan’s work ethic of “do not quit until the job is done or let my foot off the gas in the process,” coupled with a strong problem-solving ability, has led to his success.

Asked what are the biggest life lessons he has recently learned, Ryan says: “Be yourself and get comfortable being alone now and then. The things you can accomplish and enjoy in your own time are immensely empowering. Outside of that, surround yourself with people of a similar mindset and interests, and especially people you consider to be more successful than you. Doing this has driven me to work harder, adopt new skills and keep positive energy throughout life.”

Clothes/Grooming

Uniform: Jeans, good sneakers, T-shirt, blazer.

Favourite denim, brand and cut: Neuw Jeans: Iggy Skinny (tapered-up, of course).

Current go-to clothing item: Desoto short-sleeved button-up.

Favourite pair of shoes: St. Laurent leather sneakers.

Best new purchase: Matinique sports coat from Hughes Clothing.

Favourite day-bag: OXFORD Messenger bag.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Watches.

Favourite work tool: Passion Planner.

Sunglasses: Tom Ford.

Necessary indulgence: Gucci Ghost Chain Bracelet.

Scent: Le Labo Santal 33.

Favourite hair product: Agiva Sea Salt Spray.

Reading Material

Fave style blog: Men’s Fashion Post.

Coffee table book/photography book: Boulevard Magazine or Modern Home Mag.

Last great read: The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene.

Book currently reading: The Almanack of Naval Ravikant: A Guide to Wealth and Happiness by Eric Jorgenson.

Favourite book of all time: Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins.

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Anderson .Paak.

Favourite artist: Zach Langer, Vernon, or Michael Goodwin, Victoria.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Virgil Abloh.

Favourite musician: J. Cole.

Favourite local restaurant: Boom & Batten for casual; Zambri’s for formal(ish).

Favourite cocktail or wine: Negroni / Tignanello Super Tuscan.

Album on current rotation: Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Favourite city to visit: Prague, Czechoslovakia.

Favourite hotel: Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Favourite app: Spotify.

Favourite place in the whole world: Victoria, BC.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Business