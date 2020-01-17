Life, style etc. interview with Sonia Beeksma

– Words and photography by Lia Crowe

I meet Sonia one brisk and bright November morning on a downtown street corner as she runs between interviews. The woman who greets me is hard to miss; she’s glowingly gorgeous, dressed in stand-out style and vibrating with the energy of someone who is in perfect alignment with what she’s doing.

She immediately credits the team behind her hair and makeup, joking that she certainly didn’t wake up like this. I only have a few minutes to capture a photo of her gorgeous style, but it’s not a problem: the woman is a pro. She’s easygoing, knows her angles and is comfortable in her skin.

Working as a medical lab technician in her mid-20s, Sonia decided to go back to school to study broadcasting — uncertain of where it would lead her.

“I’ve always been a performer, never shy of the camera. I knew I wanted to tell good stories and bring positivity into people’s lives through my platform. So with that intention in my heart, my career has evolved to where I am now.”

If Sonia had to choose one aspect of her work that gets her fired up, she says, “When I get to sit down and dive deep into a topic with a guest. I love learning, and some of the guests that come on our show are so enlightening.”

Always curious about the ingredients that add up to a person’s success, I ask Sonia if she has adopted any daily practices that fuel her upward momentum.

“Daily gratitude,” she answers. “Every single day I walk through my work doors and I thank God for the opportunity. I haven’t missed a day and never will.”

Best life lesson learned in the last five years?

She says: “Have faith in yourself and the process of life and trust that all things work together for the good if you stay positive.”

When it comes to style, Sonia describes her personal style as a classic look with a touch of glamour. “ “I admire when people are polished, put together but not over-the-top.”

Style Inspirations & Life:

Style Icon: Rihanna.

Piece of art: Sid Dickens’ “Memory Block” tiles.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Ralph & Russo.

Favourite musician: Khalid.

Era of time that inspires your style: Current.

Favourite local restaurant: Ahn and Chi.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Old Fashioned.

Album on current rotation: Frozen II (my daughter’s choice).

Favourite flower: Ranunculus.

Favourite city to visit: New York City.

Favourite hotel: The W.

Favourite app: Pinterest.

Favourite place in the whole world: Home.

Fashion & Beauty:

Uniform: YSL Eye Corrector.

All-time favourite piece: Diamond studs.

Currently coveting: I don’t covet.

Favourite pair of shoes: “Rockstud” sneakers by Valentino.

Favourite day-bag: Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM: I can throw everything in it.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: David Yurman. I’m obsessed with every piece.

Fashion obsession: The perfect clutch.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Shoes.

Moisturizer: Sulwhasoo.

Must-have hair product: Living Proof shampoo and conditioner.

Beauty secret: Green smoothie, omega 3, bone broth and sleep.

Reading Material:

What do you read online for style: Vogue.

Fave print magazine: InStyle.

Coffee table book/photography book: Chanel, Guo Pei, Scott Shuman.

Last great read: Willpower Doesn’t Work: Discover the Hidden Keys to Success by Benjamin Hardy.

Book currently reading: Becoming by Michelle Obama and The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari by Robin Sharma.

Favourite book of all time: The book of Psalms (The Bible).

