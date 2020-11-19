Remembrance Day supporters thanked for making ‘town proud’

A man pays his respects during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

To the Editor,

First of all, we liked the newspaper coverage. It was a great job.

Also kudos to our radio station for keeping us all up to date.

I want to thank the city for their cooperation with the snow removal and the barricades.

Also the mayor for attending and the RCMP and our executive and members in uniform. I know it was a little cold but we did not let it affect our small ceremony. I know it was short but every word I said was true and meant. Thanks to those for driving by.

We were very surprised at the generosity of our community. Thank you all. You made our town proud!

On behalf of myself (the president) and our executives and members, thank you all.

Leo Holthuysen

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260

100 Mile House