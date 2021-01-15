Pandemic demonstrates need for robust public health agencies

To the Editor,

I was both surprised and delighted to read in last week’s paper that the Moderna vaccine has already arrived in 100 Mile and that vaccinations have already begun for long term residents, health care workers and residents of remote First Nations.

That’s pretty good for a small community like ours. I am deeply grateful for our public health care system, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and all those involved in BC’s COVID-19 response.

In the global context, we are lucky to live in Canada and in B.C. in particular.

The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the need for robust public health agencies, and it’s important not to take what we have for granted. Hopefully, sufficient funding for public health will continue after this pandemic, so we can be prepared for the next one if it should arise.

Patricia Spencer

108 Mile Ranch

