Obey the law, gain respect

To the Editor,

I am not often given to writing letters to the editor, but I want to grab my soapbox and add my two cents’ worth.

I have been watching the news for the last year or so and it never ceases to amaze me how we, as a population, attempt the impossible. An example: the removal of the statue of Judge Begbie.

The removal of this statue cannot, will not, and does not, change history. Is this a ‘we don’t like it so we’ll sweep it under the rug’ thing? If so, it still does not change what happened!

I must admit, there are times when I am ashamed to be Canadian. One of those times is when we are confronted with the happenings at the residential schools. It shames me that this happened in Canada and that Canadians were responsible. This again is something that happened, is a part of our history and cannot be changed has to be lived with.

Another thing that makes me hate to admit I’m Canadian is when we have people taking it upon themselves to burn our churches. I don’t know what you’re trying to achieve but I do know you are angering a large portion of the population. You have my sympathy as I kinda figure you are proud of your actions but it’s not possible for you to claim the credit because if you do (claim the credit) you will be at the mercy of the law. To me, this makes a very hollow victory. The same applies to those who topple and deface public statues.

Finally, a word to the protestors who are always complaining of the excessive force used by our law enforcement officers when responding to the protest site. This situation is completely of your own making and entirely in your hands to end, and or correct. All that is required is that you become law-abiding citizens.

Now I realize this may sound to you as a novel approach to the situation but tell me, what do you have to lose? It is my thinking that if you do try this you will make many, many friends in the general population and also gain respect for sensible actions.

J.W. Giesbrecht

100 Mile House

