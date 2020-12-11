Letter: SCCEF deserves huge thanks

To the Editor,

It is important for the members and officers of the 100 Mile House & District Blind & Visually Impaired White Cane Club to let the community know about the great work being done by the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation (SCCEF).

The White Cane Club (WCC) would like to publicly acknowledge the SCCEF for their recent contribution of $4,500. This generous donation will definitely help offset the shortfall of revenue lost by the WCC due to the COVID-19 crisis. Social, recreational, sports, assistive devices and eye health care along with educational and advocacy programs will benefit from this contribution. It is with extreme gratitude that the WCC extends a huge thank you to the SCCEF for considering and recognizing the need for such services in our community. Thank you so very much!

Lori Fry,

WCC, Public Relations & Fund Development

100 Mile House