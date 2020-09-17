Did you buy my grey gelding?

To the Editor,

A few months ago, a rancher from the 100 Mile area bought a grey gelding from a fellow in Lillooet.

This horse had originally been mine, and when I could no longer ride, I was relieved that he got a working life at a ranch near me. I made it clear that I’d be pleased for the horse to go to another working home when the fellow had to return to his country. And I made it clear that I needed to be able to find out how this was working out.

The sale was made without me being given information so I could follow through.

I hope that if the rancher who now has the horse reads this, he’ll contact me so that I can verify that this is what happened and that the horse is doing OK.

I see this as a one-time contact and won’t be trying to stay in touch. I can be reached at 250-256-0404 and will be so grateful to learn about this boy.

Wendy Larman

Lillooet