Did you buy my grey gelding?

To the Editor,

A few months ago, a rancher from the 100 Mile area bought a grey gelding from a fellow in Lillooet.

This horse had originally been mine, and when I could no longer ride, I was relieved that he got a working life at a ranch near me. I made it clear that I’d be pleased for the horse to go to another working home when the fellow had to return to his country. And I made it clear that I needed to be able to find out how this was working out.

The sale was made without me being given information so I could follow through.

I hope that if the rancher who now has the horse reads this, he’ll contact me so that I can verify that this is what happened and that the horse is doing OK.

I see this as a one-time contact and won’t be trying to stay in touch. I can be reached at 250-256-0404 and will be so grateful to learn about this boy.

Wendy Larman

Lillooet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hybrid, remote options needed to make schools safer

Just Posted

Primary health care network announced for Central Interior

Residents without a regular primary care provider will benefit

Hackers attack Airport AWOS system

The South Cariboo Regional Airport was the victim of three separate cyberattacks last month.

Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

100 Mile Junior Secondary School slated for demolition

After nearly a decade of sitting empty, the 100 Mile Junior Secondary School will be demolished.

Endurance riders go the distance in the Cariboo

More than 60 horses competed in the Titanium Gold Pioneer Endurance Race.

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

B.C. government set to release plan to recharge economy after COVID-19 blow

The announcement comes as daily cases of COVID-19 surpass 100

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

Most Read