Businesses deserve thanks for keeping us safe

To the editor,

I would like to say a personal thank you to the businesses of the 108 and 100 Mile area for the efforts they are making to keep us, their customers, safe.

When I see line-ups along the sidewalks, I recognize these businesses are making sacrifices.

I want to acknowledge this and say how much I appreciated what they are doing to contribute towards a safer community.

Thank you,

Joanne Hirshfield

108 Mile Ranch

