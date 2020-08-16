Businesses deserve thanks for keeping us safe

To the editor,
I would like to say a personal thank you to the businesses of the 108 and 100 Mile area for the efforts they are making to keep us, their customers, safe.
When I see line-ups along the sidewalks, I recognize these businesses are making sacrifices.
I want to acknowledge this and say how much I appreciated what they are doing to contribute towards a safer community.
Thank you,
Joanne Hirshfield
108 Mile Ranch
