A thank you to our seniors

To the Editor,

It is with great sadness I feel the need to respond to Sophia Jackson’s letter to the editor. It saddens me that there are people who have such little regard for all the seniors who have built this great country into what it is today. All that is asked of the younger generation is to pause some activities to give the elder people a chance to survive this pandemic. Small price to pay for all that has been done for them. What gives me hope is knowing that Sophia’s views are from a small minority of people, the majority have respect for the elderly. To the elders who have fought for our freedom, built this community and made it possible for our free speech, thank you.

Diane Collens

100 Mile House

