VIDEO: Firefighters get fit to fight B.C.’s forest fires

Daily training for wildland fire fighters includes running, endurance and strength training

One of the BC Wildfire crews got their daily workout under the hot morning sun on Wednesday in Hope.

The Trailblazer Unit Crew ran drills carrying hoses, machinery and full fuel cans in the field of the Twin Rivers Education Centre, led by Vincent Selina. They are just one of several crews of 20 Type 1 firefighters around the province, and they are based out of the Haig Fire Base.

But BC Wildfire Service says their unit crews “establish pump and hose lines, dig fire guards, burn off fuel from the fire’s path, and use chainsaws to cut fuel breaks and remove danger trees.”

Once out on a call, unit crew personnel could live in camp and work for up to 14 days in a row, meaning their endurance and stamina need to be at peak form. BC Wildfire Service also employs initial attack crews, rapattack crews, parattack crews, and contract crews. Earlier this year, they trained young people from the Fraser Valley in a special spring break training camp based out of Rosedale Traditional School.

READ MORE: Chilliwack churns out new generation of wildfire fighters

While this summer has been less dramatic in ways of forest fires and drifting smoke, crews are still busy with several fires throughout the province. And Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Fraser Canyon and the inland areas of the north and central coast.

The Fraser Canyon was expected to hit 36 C on Wednesday and Thursday before cooling off slightly on Friday.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence
Next story
Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service monitoring fire in Moose Valley Provincial Park

Map lists cause as unknown

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

CRD appoints new fire chief in Forest Grove

Fire Chief Shannon Wagner takes over the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department

Telus proposes new site for a cell tower in Forest Grove

A public meeting is set to be held on Aug. 14

Conservative Party candidate committed to completing Trans Mountain pipeline

Cathy McLeod still has unfinished business as the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP and is… Continue reading

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

B.C. residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Fisherman suspended after filmed clubbing and kicking salmon on B.C. river

Viral social media video creates outrage over disrespect for wildlife

Most Read