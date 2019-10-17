Iain Currie. Submitted photo.

Federal Election 2019: QA with Green Party candidate Iain Currie

Currie talks better transition for South Cariboo residents

The 100 Mile Free Press asked each candidate of the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding a series of three questions for this week’s federal election coverage. The first question: What makes you the best candidate? The second: What issues in the South Cariboo need attention and how would you address them? And the third: How will you balance the needs and challenges of large communities in comparison to small rural communities throughout the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding? Candidates were given 300 words or less to share their responses. To ensure fairness as best we could, we’ve cut responses down if they went over 300 words.

What makes you the best candidate?

I was born and raised in this riding and I spent almost two decades here as a public servant, working as a Crown prosecutor. I represent the only party, the Green Party of Canada, which is speaking truthfully about the scope of the climate crisis and the scale of the opportunity from transitioning to a sustainable economy.

Status quo thinking is not going to solve the problems that Canada is facing and voters in this riding have been let down by consecutive Liberal and Conservative governments. We do not need more of the same.

What issues in the South Cariboo need attention and how would you address them?

The South Cariboo has borne the burden of government failure to begin the transition to a sustainable green economy. Job losses in the forest industry result from climate-related factors but also short-term thinking in the management of our forests. Farmers and ranchers are not getting the support they need to build strong local food infrastructure.

We need to provide support for displaced forestry workers, but we also need to begin seeing our forests — all our natural resources — as community assets, to be stewarded in the long-term. The Green Party proposes the creation of a National Forests Strategy.

We need to invest in local agriculture by, for example, providing support for a local abattoir for our ranchers, and promoting school lunch programs to provide a stable buyer for local farmers. I would promote a pilot program to bring fresh produce to the 100 Mile House Hospital for the same reason.

How will you balance the needs and challenges of large communities in comparison to small rural communities throughout the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding?

Like our leader, Elizabeth May, I intend to hold regular town hall meetings throughout the riding to hear the concerns of all our rural communities. I believe that having regular two-way conversations is vastly superior to receiving a monthly flyer in the mail reporting on events from Ottawa.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lawyers for ‘Snowden refugees’ demand Trudeau grant asylum before election

Just Posted

Young woman from Cariboo Chilcotin victim of highway fatality near Cache Creek

Police said the 23-year-old driver crossed the centre line on Highway 1 near Juniper Beach

Prohibited driver hit police vehicle south of 100 Mile

Suspect charged with numerous offences and released from custody after initial investigation

Federal Election 2019: QA with Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek

Kerek talks about value-added products and democracy

Federal Election 2019: QA with Animal Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough

Cheeseborough talks supporting workers, deforesting and more

Federal Election 2019: QA with New Democratic Party candidate Cynthia Egli

Egli talks better housing, health care and climate action

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

Everything you need to know before getting the flu shot

Island pharmacist shares concerns, recommendations before flu season hits

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Fewer people prescribed opioids in B.C., but other provinces lack data: doctors

Patients who began taking opioids were prescribed smaller doses for shorter duration

Electric cello, stolen from vehicle in Williams Lake, returned to U.S. owner

Rita Rice of Texas said she and her husband had given up hope of ever seeing it again

Drop, cover and hold on: Thousands of British Columbians to take part in earthquake drill

This year’s drill comes as scientists announce discovery of ‘stormquakes,’ an earthquake and hurricane

Woman, 24, faces life-altering injuries after being dragged 4 blocks by vehicle in Vancouver

A gofundme account says the woman will have to undergo multiple complex surgeries

Frustration and pride in Canada after a year of legal pot

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

Most Read