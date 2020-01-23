Young performers offer a glimpse of what to expect for upcoming 100 Mile Festival of the Arts

Cate McArthur sings The Holy Boy by Ireland inside the 100 Mile United Church on Jan. 19. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Young performers showcased their talent through song, music and speech inside the 100 Mile United Church in anticipation of the festival of the arts.

“The students did really well, it was wonderful,” said Ginny-Lou Alexander, who helped organize the Jan. 19 recital. “I was really pleased with how it went and the turnout it received.”

Each year, the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts brings in talent from all over the South Cariboo.

“I know great things are going to happen during this year’s festival,” said Alexander.

The recital had 18 performances. Students performed pieces such as Ode to Joy by Beethoven, I Can’t Clean My Room by Korman and more.

“We had some new students yesterday,” said Alexander. “It was their first time performing and they did really well.”

The festival aims to promote music and performing arts in the South Cariboo by offering young kids and adolescents a platform to showcase their work to a larger-scale audience.

According to Alexander, the recital raised $230 which will go towards the annual cost of putting together this year’s festival. Registration for the 44th Annual Festival of the Arts will be on Feb. 8 at Parkside Art Gallery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The young talent in this community is enough to blow your mind,” said Alexander. “The recital was just a small portion of it. There are so many talented people in the South Cariboo and I don’t think there are enough platforms for students to perform their work.”

