Ian Steeksma and brother Colin Steeksma of Dutch Courage will be performing on Feb. 14 at the Interlakes Community Centre for the annual Valentine’s Day dinner and dance. (File photo)

Valentine’s Day in the South Cariboo

Not sure what to do for Valentine’s Day? That’s okay, we have you covered.

There are a few events happening in the South Cariboo on Valentine’s Day that don’t necessarily require a date.

Crafts

The 100 Mile branch of the Cariboo Regional District Library is hosting a children’s craft event on Feb. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Children will be decorating cookies as well as creating Valentine-themed art.

The event is free for children aged five to 12 but space is limited. To register for the event, call 250-395-2332.

Dance

On Feb. 14, there will be a dinner and dance at the Interlakes Community Centre from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. The dinner will feature an international buffet with Asian, Greek and Italian foods. Dutch Courage will be providing the entertainment for the evening. The event is for children and adults.

“We have an international dinner once a year with entertainment, this year it’s different because it will be a buffet-style meal,” said Maggie Benzing, a volunteer. “It will be the first time Dutch Courage plays at our hall.”

Benzing said the event draws in a large crowd and is hopeful for the same community response this year.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 Mile House’s sustainability film series continues to educate on environmental issues

Just Posted

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

100 Mile House’s sustainability film series continues to educate on environmental issues

Next film is on Feb. 19

Valentine’s Day in the South Cariboo

Not sure what to do for Valentine’s Day? That’s okay, we have… Continue reading

100 Mile Elementary students celebrate a week of music with concert

‘It was a very fun week and positive energy filled the hallways of 100 Mile Elementary’

First Nations community supports charges in Cariboo region cow moose poaching case

Conservation Officer Service and ʔEsdilagh First Nation agreement targets illegal hunting

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

VIDEO: Two arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP remove checkpoint gates for pipeline crews

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

Sled dogs prepare to face intense health challenges during Yukon Quest

“It’s something you’re used to doing and you don’t think twice about it”

Waterskiing squirrel irks environmentalists at Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

Assault charges laid following incident at B.C. cadet training centre

The incident, at HMCS Quadra, in Comox, occurred in July of 2018

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

The incident occurred Feb. 5 on Highway 97 in Quesnel

Most Read