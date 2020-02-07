Valentine’s Day in the South Cariboo

Ian Steeksma and brother Colin Steeksma of Dutch Courage will be performing on Feb. 14 at the Interlakes Community Centre for the annual Valentine’s Day dinner and dance. (File photo)

Not sure what to do for Valentine’s Day? That’s okay, we have you covered.

There are a few events happening in the South Cariboo on Valentine’s Day that don’t necessarily require a date.

Crafts

The 100 Mile branch of the Cariboo Regional District Library is hosting a children’s craft event on Feb. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Children will be decorating cookies as well as creating Valentine-themed art.

The event is free for children aged five to 12 but space is limited. To register for the event, call 250-395-2332.

Dance

On Feb. 14, there will be a dinner and dance at the Interlakes Community Centre from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. The dinner will feature an international buffet with Asian, Greek and Italian foods. Dutch Courage will be providing the entertainment for the evening. The event is for children and adults.

“We have an international dinner once a year with entertainment, this year it’s different because it will be a buffet-style meal,” said Maggie Benzing, a volunteer. “It will be the first time Dutch Courage plays at our hall.”

Benzing said the event draws in a large crowd and is hopeful for the same community response this year.