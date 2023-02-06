Students wow crowds at arts festival recital

The 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Student Recital returned to the stage Jan. 22.
Eighteen youth took the stage at Martin Exeter Hall to showcase their talents in vocals, piano and violin in Chase the Winter Blues Away, the theme of this year’s show.
The annual show is a chance for students to get a bit of stage experience and polish their pieces for the adjudicated show in April.
Rowyn Page, 10, took the stage to play Mary Had a Little Lamb and Old MacDonald Had a Farm. When MC and president of 100 Mile Festival of the Arts, Ginny-Lou Alexander announced Page, she made note that prior to the day of the recital, the young man had only taken two piano lessons.
Another of the younger performers was vocalist and pianist, Elliesia Parkins, 8, who appeared to be thoroughly enjoying herself on stage.
“I’m a firm believer the more times you play it in public, whether you do a good job or not, it doesn’t matter, you work out the kinks,” Alexander told the Free Press in an earlier conversation.
The 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Annual festival takes place April 23-28 at Martin Exeter hall with the showcase concert on April 29.
Everyone is welcome to come out and support the participants. Anyone interested in volunteering should reach out to Alexander by phone at 250-395-3555. More info on the festival website at 100milefestivalofthearts.ca.
