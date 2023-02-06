Students wow crowds at arts festival recital

The recital was held in preparation for the 100 Mile Festival of Arts later this year

Elliesia Parkins (C) was clearly enjoying herself as she played piano and sang along to the song. Her mom, Juanita Parkins turned pages while MC Ginny-Lou Alexander provided encouragement. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press)

The 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Student Recital returned to the stage Jan. 22.

Eighteen youth took the stage at Martin Exeter Hall to showcase their talents in vocals, piano and violin in Chase the Winter Blues Away, the theme of this year’s show.

The annual show is a chance for students to get a bit of stage experience and polish their pieces for the adjudicated show in April.

Rowyn Page, 10, took the stage to play Mary Had a Little Lamb and Old MacDonald Had a Farm. When MC and president of 100 Mile Festival of the Arts, Ginny-Lou Alexander announced Page, she made note that prior to the day of the recital, the young man had only taken two piano lessons.

Another of the younger performers was vocalist and pianist, Elliesia Parkins, 8, who appeared to be thoroughly enjoying herself on stage.

“I’m a firm believer the more times you play it in public, whether you do a good job or not, it doesn’t matter, you work out the kinks,” Alexander told the Free Press in an earlier conversation.

The 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Annual festival takes place April 23-28 at Martin Exeter hall with the showcase concert on April 29.

Everyone is welcome to come out and support the participants. Anyone interested in volunteering should reach out to Alexander by phone at 250-395-3555. More info on the festival website at 100milefestivalofthearts.ca.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Rowyn Page was the picture of composure as he played two songs at the recital whie his mom looked on.. Rowyn had two piano lessons prior to the recital. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press)