The theme for the second annual Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre painting party fundraiser, led by Lac la Hache artist Bobbie Crane on May 4, is Alluring Twilight. Submitted photo.

Stags in silhouette and moose stew at Stemete7uw’I painting party

The second annual Stemete7uw’I Friendship Centre painting party fundraiser will take place on May 4

Lac la Hache artist Bobbie Crane will be leading a second annual painting party at the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre on May 4.

All proceeds from the fundraiser event, which costs $45, will go to the friendship centre to support its operations.

The cost of the event includes all necessary art supplies, instruction from Crane, a lunch with local moose stew, bannock and beverages, and door prizes.

This year participants will paint a stag on a grassy knoll, silhouetted in the moonlight. The scene, titled Alluring Twilight, will use a 12” x 16” canvas and acrylic paint.

Crane told the Free Press that she designed the scene with the Indigenous community and spirituality in mind, and she was also influenced by the 2017 wildfires.

Alluring Twilight depicted, in my mind, a little bit of the trauma that we went through in 2017 in regard to the forest fires, the wildfires,” Crane said. “The grassy knoll that the stag is standing on is barren of trees … there was a reason why I didn’t put any tall timbers in there.”

Crane emphasized that people do not need to have painting experience in order to participate.

“That’s the whole thing about these painting events,” she said. “There is no skill level required because what happens in these particular classes is that all the supplies are provided — the brushes, the paints — the participants don’t have to bring any supplies at all.”

For parts of the painting that require more detail, Crane said she will provide a line drawing to guide participants through the process.

“If there is something that’s a little more technical or detailed … I provide them with a line drawing, so they copy that on to the canvas,” she said. “They don’t actually have to draw the stag, they just have to paint it.”

Using step-by-step instructions, Crane said she will then guide participants through the background, midground and foreground of the painting.

“It’s a very slow process so that everybody can take their time, enjoy themselves and have some fun,” she said.

The event will take place at 106 Blackstock Rd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including the lunch break at noon.

To register, call the centre at 250-706-0385.

