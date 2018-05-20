Members of the Eclectica Community Choir perform Singing in the Rain during the spring concert on May 13 at Martin Exeter Hall. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Spring Eclectica Choir performs for Mother’s Day

More than $1,200 raised

The Eclectica Community Choir showed off their singing voices at Martin Exeter Hall on May 13 for their spring show. It was also the last show under the guidance of the choir director, Marilyn Buyar.

“It went very well, it was a very enjoyable way to spend a Mother’s Day afternoon,” said Buyar.

The theme of the performance was water music after the choir realized that a lot of the music they already selected had to do with the water, weather and the sea.

Some of the songs included the sea shanty Drunken Sailor and Singing in the Rain.

“In talking to some of the people who were in the audience, many of them mentioned how much they enjoyed the show tunes. We had an ABBA melody done by a small group and we also had an Andrew Lloyd Webber melody. Both of those were very popular with the audience,” said Buyar.

She also mentioned the choir’s interpretation of the pieces they did got a lot of love. For example, two of the members (Karen Smith and Joanne Macaluso) played with umbrellas during Singing in the Rain, twirling them up and down and dancing around the stage.

The program was also lighter than previous shows.

“In the fall, we tackled some pretty challenging pieces and we just felt that we would just lighten up the repertoire a little bit and maybe cut ourselves a little slack and give ourselves a chance to enjoy singing together rather than working so hard,” said Buyar.

With her retirement as choir director of five years, Buyar will remain in the choir as a singer. Instead, the group will have a team approach, with a new team of conductors and directors of Wally Hargrave, Melissa Hermiston and Barbara Hooper.

Buyar said the show was a wonderful end to her term standing in front of the ensemble.

The entry to the show was by donations, with all of it going to the 100 Mile House Hospital Auxiliary and Fischer Place/Mill Site Lodge. In total, over $1,200 was raised.

