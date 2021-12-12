Showcase Gallery explores Memories

The painted memories of a dozen Cariboo Artist Guild artists are on display at the Showcase Gallery this month.

After 42 years of operations, Patsy Granberg said that members of the CAG had plenty of memories to draw upon for the show entitled simply Memories. The paintings feature a wide range of settings from the artists’ pasts including vacations and favourite winter memories.

“As well as challenging its members to create new artwork based on mutually chosen themes, the Cariboo Artists Guild brings members together in friendship and support, with an interest in extending positivity to the community, by expression through art,” Granberg said.

Memories will be on display at the South Cariboo Business Centre until Feb. 1.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Flatbed Falls by Jess Thomas. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Memories of Fallen American Soldiers in Italy by Karen Simundson. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Family Memories of Apex Mountain by Susan Kruse. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

First Christmas by Patsy Granberg. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Winter Wonderland by Leslie Ginther. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Solitude by Bobbie Crane. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Christmas Past by Sheryl Fremlin. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Memories of Cusco, Peru by Cindy Wickingstad. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)