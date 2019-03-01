Riverdale’s Luke Perry hospitalized after reported stroke

Perry, who also stared in ‘90210’ is currently under observation, according to his publicist

“Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Luke Perry has been hospitalized, his publicist said Thursday.

Arnold Robinson tells The Associated Press on that the 52-year-old actor is “currently under observation” at the hospital.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles and took a patient to a hospital, the city’s fire department said. Public records list the address as Perry’s.

No reason for the hospitalization or any details on his condition were given, but celebrities have taken to social media saying that he suffered a stroke.

I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke. Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God’s Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke 🙏🏼❤️ @LukePerryIII — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 28, 2019

Please offer up a prayer or sing a little song and send healing thoughts out to the universe for the speedy Recovery of my fellow actor & Stroke survivor , Luke Perry ! They helped me immensely when I needed them most. 💪🏻 https://t.co/s2lWca4UZj — Timothy Omundson (@Omundson) March 1, 2019

Perry has played construction construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on “Riverdale,” the CW series that gives a dark take on “Archie” comics, and has been slated for a fourth.

The CW declined comment on Perry.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on “Beverly Hills 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including “The Fifth Element,” ”8 Seconds” and “American Strays.” He appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” and voiced cartoons like “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.” In recent years he starred in the series “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”

The same day he was hospitalized, Fox TV announced that it would be running a six-episode return of “90210” that features most of the original cast, but Perry was not among those announced.

