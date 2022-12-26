Parkside Gallery announces new line up for 2023

The gallery will reopen in mid-January after renovations are completed

Parkside Art Gallery’s 2023 season will be delayed by two weeks.

Parkside president Patsy Granberg said they will be installing new flooring in the building after Christmas, which means the season won’t start until Jan. 14.

“That new flooring will be really nice,” Granberg said, noting the District of 100 Mile House owns the building while the South Cariboo Arts and Culture society is responsible for maintaining it. “We appreciate the partnership we have with the District and we are excited to be doing this renovation with our own resources.”

Granberg said they have diverse and exciting shows coming up, featuring painting, photography, stone carvings and textile arts.

“Our gallery director, Barb Brown, is constantly looking at our community and she looks for diversity and somehow she always accomplishes it,” Granberg said.

The first display of the new year will be Wild Places by Amy Simcox and will run until Feb. 18. Granberg said Simcox is an enthusiastic art teacher and artist who brings that energy to her show. Her display will be followed by an unnamed show featuring the work of Bonita Forsyth from Feb. 22 to March 25. The Lac La Hache artist has made a name for herself as an author and illustrator of the series, Huckleberry Hollow.

A group show by the Bridge Lake Photography Club will run from April 1 to May 6 followed by a joint mixed media show by local artists Claudia Ring and Anita Edwards May 12 to June 10. From June 16 to July 22, Graham Pettman will show off his recent stone carvings.

For the remainder of the summer, July 29 to Sept. 9, Parkside will host the Cariboo Artists Guilds’ 43rd annual show. No group theme has been decided on yet, Granberg said.

Rounding out the schedule will be newcomer Marin Machaek Sept. 15 to Oct. 7, and Jess Thomas from Oct. 14 to Nov. 11. Parkside will end the season with its annual Christmas Bazaar.



