Let the Music Speak concert transported the 100 Mile House audience through time

The PSO choir sing J’entends le Moulin, a French Canadian folk song arranged by Emily Crocker, for the third annual Let the Music Speak concert, presented by the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts, on Wednesday, June 13. Beth Audet photo.

Let the Music Speak transported audience members through time with spoken and musical performances of selections from the 1600s right along to compositions of today.

The third annual concert of celebration was presented by the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts and organized by its committee vice president, Elaine Saunders.

“We had some really really good feedback,” said Saunders. “People said that it was really great to have a little history about the song and/or the author and they really enjoyed it.”

She said the concert was a success “by all accounts.”

The first concert, three years ago, was originally organized so the committee could celebrate its new concert grand piano, which they were able to purchase thanks to their Key It Up fundraiser, said Saunders.

The fundraiser had been so successful, raising $25,000, that the Cariboo Regional District and the District of 100 Mile House decided to add funds for a brand new piano rather than a used one.

The committee has continued celebrating every year since.

The show opened with the national anthem, played on the piano by Jasmine Kreschuk, the music teacher from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

Kreschuk was back up on stage over and over again to accompany many of the performances.

“Music is just such a huge part of my life,” said Kreschuk. “Anything I can be involved in the community musically, I’m going to.”

She called music important, especially to the kids performing, “so if I can be there to support them, I will.”

Performers were chosen from the students who were featured in the final showcase of the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts plus some additional local talent.

Saunders said she would hate to pick a favourite and instead praised many of the evening’s performances.

“There’s a lot of talent in this town.”

The concert was hosted by Dennis Tupman, whom Saunders said is a retired educator who continues to be a leading advocate for arts in education.

Although the organizer provided him with a researched history of each performance, she said his knowledge allowed him to go off-script and add a few anecdotes of his own.

When it was time for the PSO choir to perform the French Canadian folk song J’entends le Moulin, arranged by Emily Crocker, Tupman fell into a fit of giggles explaining how nonsensical the lyrics were when translated to English.

“What do you have in your apron? It’s a pie made of three pigeons. Let’s sit down and eat it. While sitting down they all lept up, causing the sea and fish to tremble and the stones on the bottom of the sea,” he recited.

The audience joined him in laughter.

Let the Music Speak took place at the Martin Exeter Hall at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13, and was sponsored by the 100 Mile & District Arts Council.

Admission was by donation and all funds raised will go towards next year’s 100 Mile Festival of the Arts.

“We are grateful for the community who support (the concert) and we’re thankful for their donations,” said Saunders. “We look forward to putting on the next concert.”

