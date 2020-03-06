The lastest showcase exhibit features work from Artist Guild members Bobbie Crane, Carol Munro, Penny Bailey and Sheryl Fremlin. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Latest showcase exhibit pays homage to the earth

The theme for the new Showcase Gallery exhibit, which went up on March 3 is Everyday is Earth Day and, as a group exhibit, features artwork by a number of different artists.

“We brainstorm what themes we would like for the year,” said local artist Bobbie Crane. “Generally there are anywhere between six to 10 themes for us to vote on and then it is up to the artist to participate in the showcase or not.”

This showcase has artwork submitted by Bobbie Crane, Penny Bailey, Sheryl Fremlin, Carole Munro, Barb McCloskey Neil Pinkett, Olaug Jaenicke

“I think because the environment is a ‘hot topic’ right now worldwide, we are all concerned about it,” said Crane. “As artists, we want to celebrate and commemorate it.”

Crane herself contributed a painting of two bison done with acrylic paints.

“I thought it was a very diverse theme that each artist could create a multitude of different paintings with it,” said Crane.

Other pieces focused on landscapes of trees, mountains and lakes while others focused on climate issues like oceans and sealife.

“We are in the Cariboo, it is a pristine area. Every time you display something relating to earth, often, you’ll see pieces featuring trees and wilderness. We all individually express ourselves differently from one another when it comes to climate change and earth.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Cariboo youth address societal issues through art

Just Posted

Cariboo Regional District board including UNDRIP information with each agenda

Chair Margo Wagner said several other regional districts are doing the same thing

Latest showcase exhibit pays homage to the earth

The theme for the new Showcase Gallery exhibit, which went up on… Continue reading

Cariboo-Chilcotin fire departments recipients of provincial funding

The province is providing $5 million for equipment and training

100 Mile Wranglers move past Chase

Will face Revelstoke Grizzlies for division finals

100 Mile House hockey player to skate with Vancouver Canucks on March 6

Emma Theuring won the Every Kids Dream contest

VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Indigenous experts call for return of countless treasured belongings held in museums

It’s common for museums to display only fractions of their collections, Neel said.

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Most Read