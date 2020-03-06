Latest showcase exhibit pays homage to the earth

The theme for the new Showcase Gallery exhibit, which went up on March 3 is Everyday is Earth Day and, as a group exhibit, features artwork by a number of different artists.

“We brainstorm what themes we would like for the year,” said local artist Bobbie Crane. “Generally there are anywhere between six to 10 themes for us to vote on and then it is up to the artist to participate in the showcase or not.”

This showcase has artwork submitted by Bobbie Crane, Penny Bailey, Sheryl Fremlin, Carole Munro, Barb McCloskey Neil Pinkett, Olaug Jaenicke

“I think because the environment is a ‘hot topic’ right now worldwide, we are all concerned about it,” said Crane. “As artists, we want to celebrate and commemorate it.”

Crane herself contributed a painting of two bison done with acrylic paints.

“I thought it was a very diverse theme that each artist could create a multitude of different paintings with it,” said Crane.

Other pieces focused on landscapes of trees, mountains and lakes while others focused on climate issues like oceans and sealife.

“We are in the Cariboo, it is a pristine area. Every time you display something relating to earth, often, you’ll see pieces featuring trees and wilderness. We all individually express ourselves differently from one another when it comes to climate change and earth.”

