“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek said he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s Emmy Award comes with ovation

Trebek, 78, announced in March he has advanced pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek got a standing ovation as he accepted an Emmy Award as host of “Jeopardy!” — and immediately set the audience at ease, even as he alluded to his cancer diagnosis.

Trebek, 78, who announced in March he has advanced pancreatic cancer, told the theatre audience Sunday he had been worried that sympathy, rather than merit, might snare him the trophy for best game show host.

But then he mulled what happened last year, after he underwent surgery to remove life-threatening blood clots on his brain.

“You think that would have elicited a certain amount of sympathy. But I didn’t win!” he said, drawing roars from the crowd that moments before rose to applaud him. Instead, he said, he realized that maybe he’d been worrying about the wrong thing and instead should emulate Oscar-winning actress Sally Field.

“You guys like me, and you value my work. I tell you if that’s the case, I can live with that,” Trebek said. His voice was thick with emotion, but he was poised and dapper in his tuxedo.

VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

At the 1985 Academy Awards, Field famously declared, “‘I can’t deny the fact that you like me, right now, you like me,” as she accepted the best actress trophy for “Places in the Heart.”

“General Hospital” was among the big winners, with a leading five trophies that included best lead actor honours for Maurice Benard. But “The Young and the Restless” won the top drama series award, as well as writing and directing honours.

The top drama acting honour went to Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” won the Emmy for best entertainment talk show, with “Six Dreams” named the best Spanish-language show in the category.

“Rachael Ray” received the informative talk show award. “CBS Sunday Morning” was named best morning program, with “Despierta America” earning the honour for best Spanish-language program.

“Valerie’s Home Cooking,” with Valerie Bertinelli won the award for best culinary program, with the game show trophy going to “Family Feud.”

Trebek, who now has seven Daytime Emmys, including one for lifetime achievement, wasn’t the only TV veteran to be honoured at the 46th ceremony.

Lifetime honours were bestowed on Judith Sheindlin, aka “Judge Judy,” and chef Jacques Pepin. The ceremony also paid tribute to 50 years of “Sesame Street.”

While Trebek’s award came during a health challenge for him, it has been a year of highlights for the long-running quiz show he has hosted since 1984.

The show aired its first all-star team championship, and it is in the midst of a dazzling performance by contestant James Holzhauer, who has racked up more than $1.6 million in winnings.

VIDEO: B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

___

AP Entertainment Writer Mike Cidoni Lennox contributed to this report.

Lynn Elber, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Just Posted

Wildfire risk reduction grants benefit Cariboo region

Mitigating wildfire threats is a shared responsibility of the provincial government

Drunken argument leads to shooting in the Interlakes area

100 Mile RCMP assisted by Williams Lake and Kamloops detachments and the Abbotsford PD

RV catches fire outside of 100 Mile House’s watering hole

Owner and dog were able to exit vehicle unharmed

Did you attend the South Cariboo Women’s Fair on May 3/4?

Did you attend the South Cariboo Women's Fair on May 3/4?… Continue reading

100 Mile House Kokoro Judo Club wraps up another year

‘You can see how proud the children are of their own accomplishments’

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Body of man recovered, one year after his truck plunged into Kootenay River

Difficult recovery operation due to rapidly flowing river.

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

Canfor sawmills back up in B.C. after week-long curtailment

Canfor curtails production due to lumber prices and the high cost of fibre

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

Previous Friday, bear broke into the old barn and killed four chickens.

Most Read