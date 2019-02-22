Out of thousands of submissions Aza Deschamps has made it into top 100 for CBC 2019 Searchlight. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

‘If I win, it would be life changing’: Teen one of 10 B.C. artists in CBC music contest

Round two voting is now open until Feb. 26

When Revelstoke teen musician Aza Deschamps sang in an elementary school play as a block of cheese, she had no idea that music would become her life.

“Till eighth grade I had my heart set on being a pediatric cardiologist,” says Deschamps.

“Then I started watching Greys Anatomy and realized that I’d have to start going to school for 14 years. And I hate school.”

Recently, Deschamps found out she’s in the top 100 for 2019 CBC Searchlight. According to CBC’s website, the competition is CBC Music’s annual hunt for Canada’s best undiscovered talent.

She is one of 10 B.C.-based artists who made the list.

This year, they’ve partnered with the Juno Awards. Prizes include a spot in the Allan Slaight Juno Master Class, which is Canada’s premier talent development program in Toronto. The winner will also perform at JunoFest and perhaps at the Juno Awards.

“If I win, it would be life changing,” says Deschamps.

Out of thousands of submission, half of the top 100 were decided by votes and the remaining 50 by CBC judges. The second round of voting is now open to decide the top 10, which will be announced on Feb. 28. The ultimate winner will be determined by judges and announced on Mar. 7.

“For Canadian musicians, CBC Searchlight is a big deal,” says Sarah Mickel, Deschamps’ mom.

Deschamps submitted her original song Strangers to the competition.

It’s been a busy couple years for Deschamps. She has released two original singles, Strangers and Ordinary, has a third video in post production, is about to release an album and is enrolled in full time school.

“It’s been crazy,” says Deschamps with a laugh.

She says it’s always a funny conversation when people ask how she writes her own songs. They expect her to say she sits down with a cup of tea, notebook, cross legged on her bed with guitar in hand and just writes. Like in the movies.

“But that never happens. It’s like I’m in the middle of a math test and I have something in my head and I ask to go to the bathroom. I run to the band room and just record a little riff on my phone before I forget,” says Deschamps.

“It’s always in the most inconvenient times.”

Deschamps recently released the music video for Ordinary on Feb. 15. She found it incredible how many people were involved behind the scenes bringing it all together. It was filmed in Vancouver in Gas Town.

“Our manager was lying across the road. Taking his time while filming and people are just honking. We didn’t want to get permits,” says Deschamps.

“We just thought we’d shoot it at 7:30 a.m. in the morning. And we’ll just lay in the streets and the cars will have to stop. That’s shooting a music video on a budget,” says Mickel.

Deschamps doesn’t know what the future will bring, but she knows what she wants.

“Ultimately, the dream is to be happy. And make other people happy.”

While it would be pretty cool to be a big music star, Deschamps says she just wants to have people hear her music.

“Even if it isn’t my be-all career, I want to give it my all and see where it goes.”

You can vote for your favourite competitiors here.

 

