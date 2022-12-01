Hillside Community Church hosts benefit concert

Alamaz Durand organized and emceed the Greater Purpose Benefit Concert at Hillside Community Church on Nov. 19. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alamaz Durand organized and emceed the Greater Purpose Benefit Concert at Hillside Community Church on Nov. 19. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile Community band performed for the first time in two years at the Greater Purpose Benefit Concert at Hillside Community Church. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile Community band performed for the first time in two years at the Greater Purpose Benefit Concert at Hillside Community Church. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile Community band performed for the first time in two years at the Greater Purpose Benefit Concert at Hillside Community Church. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile Community band performed for the first time in two years at the Greater Purpose Benefit Concert at Hillside Community Church. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Claire Kreschuk sings during the Greater Purpose Benefit Concert at Hillside Community Church. (Photo submitted)

Close to a thousand dollars was raised to support local Ukrainian families at the Greater Purpose Benefit Concert on Nov. 19.

Hosted at the Hillside Community Church, the concert featured performances by several local artists including Joelle Kulyk, Bruce and David Weber, Ingrid Mapson, Lydia McLelland and the 100 Mile House Community Band. Emcee organizer Alamaz Durand said that the concert raised $994 thanks to the generosity of the 75 attendees.

“It went on longer than planned but overall I think everybody had a good time,” Durand said. “There were a few laughs, but a lot of just taking inspiration from our young talent.

It was lighthearted after a long few years of heaviness in the news and in our town.”

Durand said she has wanted to do something to help Ukrainians displaced by the war since it began earlier this year. However, she said for one reason or another she had difficulty organizing a concert up until three weeks ago, when everything came together to hold a performance on Nov. 19.

“Credit to all the performers, because three weeks is a short amount of time to get songs ready and rehearse. I am so proud of the talent in our town and our community, in general, to come together and put this concert on.”

She thanked pastor Clint Lange for offering the church as a venue and for the work he does in the community. All proceeds from the concert were gifted to Ukrainian families who have settled in 100 Mile House in the last few months.

“Every little bit helps, and I was really shocked by the generosity of people that evening,” Durand said. “I’m sure it’s eased a bit of a burden off the Ukrainians’ shoulders.”

Durand said she was asked if she would organize a concert in the future and is strongly considering it. She encourages the community to stay tuned for information on a springtime concert.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House