Guide your way through 100 Mile House with art

Cabins at High Bar, a 15 by 22 watercolour by Wayne Larsen, who is one of the artists involved in the Art Crawl.

The Art Crawl is approaching fast – artists’ and their businesses are getting ready to display the diversity of art and culture throughout the South Cariboo.

The opening ceremony will be at the Parkside Art Gallery, beginning at 11 a.m. It is set to include a drumming ceremony by Murray Casey and Leo Daniels – followed by speeches by MLA Donna Barnett, Mayor Mitch Campsall, Art Council co-chair Gordon Hoglund and Stemete7uw’i co-ordinator Rob Diether.

“It’s in the garden at Parkside under the tent,” said Bobbie Crane, an organizer of the event. “After the dignitaries do their speeches, people will be invited to continue on and do the self-guided tour or go to the Stemete7u’i Friendship Centre for venison stew, moose soup and bannock.”

Art in a variety of mediums from photography to pottery will be showcased in 100 Mile House for the 11-day self-guided Art Crawl from June 21 to July 3.

With more than 20 artists and businesses participating, the Free Press is featuring a few of the selected artists before the crawl kicks off.

Wayne and Janine Larsen

Both Wayne and Janine Larsen discovered their appreciation for art at a young age. Larsen is a painter and often uses watercolour, oil or acrylic for his work, while his wife Janine, creates pieces of work with wood and other natural materials she can find.

Together, the couple will be taking over the Parkside Gallery for a joint showcasing titled Trippin’ Around B.C. The showcase opens with a reception in conjunction with the Art Crawl on June 21 and will be occupying the space until July 20. Larsen said they have both been inspired by the various places they have been to throughout the province. Most of his work depicts the places he’s been.

Kathy Stocks

Stocks is a local photographer who discovered her creativity through this particular medium. Stocks grew up in a family that enjoyed hunting – where she would accompany her father on many trips. Later, she discovered a liking for hiking and exploring the vast landscapes of British Columbia. She has taken her experiences from past and present and uses it to fuel her passion for capturing photographs.

Stocks’ art can be seen at the 100 Mile Vision Care Centre.

Dwayne Davis

Is a muralist from the South Cariboo who has painted over forty murals from private to public projects. Aside from murals, Davis also offers services such as illustrations, commissioned artwork, portraits, airbrushing, cartooning, graphic design and many more.

Davis’ work can be seen at Donex Pharmacy and Department Store.

Bryan Austerberry

Austerberry found his passion for art back home in Hamilton, Ontario while he was in elementary school. He has worked with mediums such as photography, fine art, advertising, silk screening, graphic art, clay sculpture and pottery. Austerberry is a full-time artist. Living in 100 Mile House, Austerberry has been able to focus on the medium he enjoys most – pencil and graphite pencil drawings. His work has made it around the world from Canada, the U.S., Hong Kong, Germany and more.

Austerberry will have artwork displayed at the Cariboo Chocolate Company Cafe.

Amy Cadrin

Cadrin is a visual artist who favours oils for her art. Like many in the South Cariboo, she finds her inspiration to create art through nature and occasionally from her dreams.

“I started painting as a kid,” said Cadrin. “I took lessons around the age of six and then studied it in school, continuing with private lessons.” Cadrin described her artwork to be bright and bold – with approximately 12 of those pieces being included in the Art Crawl.

“It’s great to get the exposure,” she said. “I can hang my artwork and then kind of walk away. I hope people come into Didi’s and check out both the artwork and her store.” Cadrin’s art will be on display at Didi’s Boutique.

The Art Crawl booklet can be picked up at the Visitors Centre, Parkside Gallery, More than Art Gallery and the 100 Mile Free Press.