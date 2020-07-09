FreshAirCinema brings drive-in to 100 Mile House and Lone Butte this weekend

The South Cariboo Rec Centre’s parking lot will be converted into a drive-in movie theatre for the night of Friday, July 10. (Photo submitted)

Drive-in movies are continuing to make a come back this summer as FORTIS BC and the Canadian Mental Health Association South Cariboo Branch are preparing to bring FreshAirCinema to 100 Mile House on Friday, July 10 for a showing of Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin.

Fresh Air Cinemas is touring across B.C. this summer to bring communities a chance for a fun night out at the movies with all proceeds supporting a local non-profit. This Friday the parking lot of the South Cariboo Rec Centre will become a makeshift movie theatre for up to 50 cars, as per provincial guidelines.

The local contact for this event is the CMHA South Cariboo Branch according to board chair Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye. Vance-Lundsbye said that FORTIS BC is sponsoring every showing across the province with all ticket proceeds, which are by donation, going towards the CMHA.

While this event came together somewhat last minute, Vance-Lundsbye said they were happy to do it and she’s hopeful they will have a full 50 cars registering to watch Aladdin. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite with donations starting at a minimum of one dollar via Paypal or credit card.

“(The movie) is shown on a blow-up screen, it’s four stories high,” Vance-Lundsbye said. “The audio is broadcast over the radio and I’ve been told by Fresh Air Cinema there won’t be any speakers so people can’t bring lawn chairs and sit outside of their car.”

Due to COVID-19, there will be no form of concession, she confirmed, with people welcome to bring their own food or buy some from local businesses in town. The doors, such as they are, open at 8:30 p.m. with the movie itself beginning when it gets dark around 9:30 p.m., Vance-Lundsbye said.

Vance-Lundsbye said the movie Aladdin was chosen because she wanted to make sure they were showing something different from the Horse Lake Community Association who, along with FreshAirCinema, will be showing Pixar’s Onward on Saturday, July 11 at the Lone Butte Community Hall starting at about 9:30 p.m (call Heidi Meier at 250-706-1476 or Natalie Sass at 250-706-9412 for free tickets).

“I would encourage people to come. For one, it’s a very unique opportunity to have 100 per cent of your donated dollars from an event go to a local non-profit or charity, that’s almost unheard of,” Vance-Lundsbye said. “Due to this COVID-19 situation so many events have been cancelled in our area that this is something that is available that will only be available over this weekend. It is a way that people can be a part of a community event and when you’re in a small community it’s very important to take the opportunity otherwise it can feel like there’s nothing to do.”

She hopes that people take this as an opportunity to make unique memories with their children as it could be something they can look back upon fondly in the future. If anyone has any questions or problems with signing up for the movie screening she invites them to message her on Facebook or call her via 250-706-3143. If you wish to go to Onward in Lone Butte the contact person is Heidi Meier 250-706-1476.

The link to the Eventbrite page is https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fortisbc-freshaircinema-100-mile-jul10 -aladdin-2019-tickets-111738639278.

