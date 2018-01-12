Neil Simon’s Fools’ protagonist Leon (Ethan Jones, front left) tries to find out how to break the curse making the inhabitants of a small village stupid so he can marry Sophia, his student, with Daniel Bryan (top left), Emma Pettitt and Brendan Scott surrounding them. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Fools is coming to the stage of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School

School play bringing Russian curse to life

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) theatre troupe will be presenting Neil Simon’s Fools from Jan. 16-20 at 7 p.m. and a matinee performance at 2 p.m on Jan. 20.

“Fools is about a very small town in Russia that has been cursed with stupidity and the hero comes and tries to break the curse,” said Emma Pettitt, a Grade 12 student performing in her third year at the school. She plays Lenya, the exuberant mother of Sophia, the love interest of the hero Leon Tolchinsky.

Tolchinsky, portrayed by Grade 10 student Ethan Jones, is a teacher who arrives in the village to teach Sophia and learns about the curse and sets out to break it, especially when he learns the curse does not allow the village’s inhabitants to fall in love.

“He comes up with an elaborate plan so that he can marry her,” said Jones, it’s his first year acting in a school play.

The play is directed by Monique Corno.

“Ms. Corno is an extremely devoted teacher and she puts so much time in the play and the production,” said Cory Mapson, a Garde 11 student portraying the extremely dimwitted and blind shepherd called Snetsky, who is always looking for his herd.

Tickets are available at PSO, Didi’s Boutique and Rustic Elements Flowers and Gifts. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

