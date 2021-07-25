Thea VanHerwaarden of Comox. (Photo supplied)

Thea VanHerwaarden of Comox. (Photo supplied)

Food: Catching up with British Columbia chef, TV personality Thea VanHerwaarden

Podcast: Talk includes an early introduction to food, time on TV and future plans

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Chef Thea Vanherwaarden – Master Chef Canada – 6:28:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Thea VanHerwaarden of Comox, a two-time runner-up on the TV show MasterChef Canada. Talk includes her early introduction to cooking, her time on TV, future plans for a Vancouver Island restaurant and more.

A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

fb

#PQBeatComox ValleyFoodMovies and TVPodcastvancouverisland

Previous story
Artist hides painted rocks in 100 Mile to ‘bring light’ and smiles

Just Posted

A Skycrane helicopter works on the Flat Lake fire southwest of 100 Mile House. (Warren Lowe - Submitted photo)
Controlled ignitions completed, more planned for today at Flat Lake fire

The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 2,631 hectares in size Tuesday. (BC Wildfire Service).
UPDATE: Aerial ignitions called off at Young Lake fire: BCWS

Evacuation order partially lifted for Watch Lake-Green Lake North Saturday, June 24.
Update: Evacuation order partially rescinded for Flat Lake-Green Lake North

A handful of the many ducks the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce is hiding at businesses in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Do you feel lucky, duck?