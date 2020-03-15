100 Mile House Eclectica Community Choir during their performance in Williams Lake. (Submitted photo)

Eclectica performs in Parade of Choirs

The event raised over $4,000

The 100 Mile House Eclectica Community Choir returned last week with the news of their very satisfying, fruitful performance in the 2020 Williams Lake Parade of Choirs on Sunday, March 1.

This was the 13th annual event of the Parade which began in 2007 with the inspirations and leadership of Dennis Tupman of 100 Mile House and Carl Johnson of Williams Lake.

This year five choral groups participated, including the Cariboo Men’s Choir, Raising Voices, Voices From The Heart, Quintet Plus and Eclectica.

As a testament to audience attendance and generosity, donations for the performance totalled over $4,000 dollars, all of which will go to early cancer detection equipment for the Williams Lake Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Entertainment

