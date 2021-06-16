Curtain rises again at South Cariboo Theatre

Marc Spender, right, loves the new seats at the South Cariboo Theatre, a sentiment shared by his family Tara Spender and Kaedence Spender. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Marc Spender, right, loves the new seats at the South Cariboo Theatre, a sentiment shared by his family Tara Spender and Kaedence Spender. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Aaron McKay (from) left sells some pop and popcorn to Kayla Goertzen her daughter Ella Goertzen on opening night at the South Cariboo Theatre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Aaron McKay (from) left sells some pop and popcorn to Kayla Goertzen her daughter Ella Goertzen on opening night at the South Cariboo Theatre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Patrica Ann Beauvais and Paul Jansen kick back together as they wait to watch Tom and Jerry. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Patrica Ann Beauvais and Paul Jansen kick back together as they wait to watch Tom and Jerry. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Little buddies Caleb Rajala and Hunter Richard were gung-ho about seeing Tom and Jerry at the South Cariboo Theatre. Both brought a stuffed animal to watch the movie with them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Little buddies Caleb Rajala and Hunter Richard were gung-ho about seeing Tom and Jerry at the South Cariboo Theatre. Both brought a stuffed animal to watch the movie with them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Little Buddies Caleb Rajala and Hunter Richard were gung-ho about seeing a movie at the South Cariboo Theatre and both brought a stuffed animal friend to watch Tom and Jerry with them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Little Buddies Caleb Rajala and Hunter Richard were gung-ho about seeing a movie at the South Cariboo Theatre and both brought a stuffed animal friend to watch Tom and Jerry with them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The air buzzed with excitement Tuesday the South Cariboo Theatre officially reopened.

About a dozen people showed up for the first showing – Tom and Jerry – which they watched from a new set of comfortable seats. Theatre owner Jacquie McKay, and her sons Aaron and Corri, installed the seats while the theatre was shut down over the past 15 months.

“We saw the pictures of the new chairs and we were like ‘we have to go see that,’” said Marc Spender, who waited with his family before the movie started. “They’re awesome. I’m still awake, I haven’t fallen asleep yet. We’ve got a bet on tonight I fall asleep during the movie. Everyone should come try these chairs, they’re awesome.”

The last time Spender and his family were at the movies was last August, when the theatre briefly re-opened. It had screened Jaws at that time.

Kayla Goertzen said she and her daughter Ella love going to the movies. Over the last six years Ella, who is special needs, has enjoyed coming to the theatre each month to catch the latest flick.

“She’s literally been looking on the website every week for this entire time (during the pandemic). Every time we drive by she asks ‘what’s it say on the front board, is it open yet?’” Goertzen said.

Goertzen said she’s also ecstatic to be back in the theatre because she loves seeing movies on the big screen. Goertzen plans to watch Cruella next Friday with her girlfriends for a moms’ night out.

Paul Jansen and Patrica Ann Beauvais got front row seats for Tom and Jerry, and said they were looking forward to the show. The pair haven’t been to the theatre since COVID-19 started and said they felt great to be back.

“It’s nice to see stuff open up again. More and more people are getting their shots and hopefully, we can all open up,” Spender said. “We have to support our small businesses, especially in the community. They’ve all suffered so much over the last couple of years and the more we can do within our own community the better off it will be.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
New novel explores the life of a Cariboo public health nurse in the early 1960s

Just Posted

Marc Spender, right, loves the new seats at the South Cariboo Theatre, a sentiment shared by his family Tara Spender and Kaedence Spender. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Curtain rises again at South Cariboo Theatre

Movie-goers treated to new comfy seats

Telus Smart Hubs are coming to Clinton. (File photo).
Clinton council considers museum merchandise request

Council also approves an RCMP-sponsored kids’ bike rodeo at Reg Conn Park on June 19

COVID-19 vaccines in the Central and South Cariboo totals show 21,946 to date for first dose. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Almost 22,000 COVID-19 vaccine first doses administered in Central, South Cariboo Chilcotin

Another 8,502 have had the second dose

Debra Olsen explains the process of finishing her pottery pieces at her 108 Mile Ranch studio. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Debra Olsen explains the process of finishing her pottery pieces at her 108 Mile Ranch studio. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo art makers team up for showcase

Art of Making exhibit opens at Parkside Gallery June 18

From left: Hilda Gettings, Mary Bird and Tina Maarsman found wonderful woollen goods created by Yuli Paredes at Loon Bay Craft Market. (Diana Forster photo - submitted).
Diana Forster: Loon Bay Craft Market has something for everyone

News from the Interlakes

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

For more than a year, Rene Doyharcabal and a small group of neighbours in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood have been going out every evening to show support for first responders by honking horns and banging pots and drums. Now, a neighbour has filed a noise complaint. (Langley Advance Times file)
Noise complaint filed against nightly show of support for health care workers in B.C. city

Langley Township contacted group to advise of complaint, but no immediate action is expected

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas
Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission,

An inmate in solitary confinement given lunch on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN/Lars Hagberg
22-hour cap on solitary confinement for youth in custody still too long: B.C. lawyer

Jennifer Metcalfe was horrified to hear a youth had spent a total of 78 straight days in isolation

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Provincial payroll up 104,000 positions, $10 billion since 2017

Ocean debris is shown on Long Beach in Tofino, B.C. on April, 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup reports litter from single-use food packaging nearly doubled

Doctor David Vallejo and his fiancee Doctor Mavelin Bonilla hold photos of themselves working, as they kiss at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Doctor Vallejo and Doctor Bonilla suspended their wedding in order to tend to COVID-19 patients and in the process Vallejo got sick himself with the disease, ending up in an ICU for several days. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Love, sacrifice and surviving COVID-19: one couple’s story

COVID hits Ecuadorian doctors who delayed wedding to treat sick

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC) Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won, the majority were sold in Ontario

Most Read